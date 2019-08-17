Christchurch Women’s Photography Collective

Media Release

19 August 2019

[inter]connected photography exhibition

Monday 26 August – Sunday 1 September

XCHC, Wilsons Road, Christchurch

[inter]connected is the first group show by the Christchurch Women’s Photography Collective, and features a range of diverse work from local Christchurch women photographers at different stages of their careers.

Photographer, Heather Milne, organised the event. “The idea of the group is to create a supportive, non-competitive network of women who have different skills and backgrounds.” Milne approached eleven local women photographers who jumped at the opportunity to share ideas and work towards a formal exhibition. “All our key decisions are made by online voting, and we maintain open communication channels so that everyone can still contribute even when their work or family commitments take precedence”

The exhibition covers themes such as identity, relationships, flora and fauna, and architecture. “It became clear as we discussed our work, that the themes and feelings of our photographs were all interconnected in some way. It's almost like an invisible web connects between the photos in our exhibition”, explains Milne. Some members have created work especially for the exhibition such as Lauren Dixon's 'From The Earth'. Others are showing unseen work that they have curated into a collection, such as Louise Mchaffie's 'Consciously Connected'.

