Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World record falls to NZ shearer in Australia

Sunday, 18 August 2019, 10:41 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

World record falls to NZ shearer in Australia

A New Zealander has today become the latest shearer to set World records on both sides of the Tasman with a new tally for merino crossbred lambs in Australia.

The 34-year-old Aidan Copp, from Canterbury but now based mainly in Australia, shore 524 border leicester-merino lambs in eight hours, breaking a 14-year-old record by five despite a cut to a hand which brought the attempt to a short stop near the end of the third of the four two-runs.

A transtasman panel of World Sheep Shearing Records Society judges, headed by South Island official Robert McLaren granted an injury break which extended the last run by over four minutes, Copp completing the day with successive runs of 135, 130, 125 and 134.

The previous record of 519 was set by Dwayne Black in West Australia in 2005, with runs of 131, 131, 128 and 129.

The record compares with the strongwool lambs record of 744 for eight hours set by Irish shearer Ivan Scott in New Zealand in 2012.

Today’s record took place at a Gnadbro property in the Riverina, a farming region in the southwest of New South Wales, with some expert help including fellow New Zealand shearers and record-breakers Lou Brown and Cartwright Terry, each also based in Australia.

Copp was already in the record books as one of five shearers who set a five-stand strongwool lambs record of 2910 eight hours in a remote King Country woolshed in January 2015.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 