New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2019



I can offer New Zealanders to “try” Chinese. I have prepared two lessons – “50 Chinese Characters in one hour” and “50 Chinese Words in one hour”. Children from 10 and up are also welcome!

I am a Russian linguist, have a PhD in applied linguistics and about 200 publications on Japanese, Chinese and English. I am doing my best to use my knowledge for the benefit of New Zealand, my new home whom I love very much. I am a researcher and my life long work at Russian Academy of Sciences in automatic translation from Japanese and automatic recognition of Chinese characters has help me create a new method of teaching foreign languages.

I have created a new method of teaching Chinese characters based on my doctoral theses. It was demonstrated on National Conference organized by Gifted Children Organization in 2018.

My method is much easier and faster. It is a breakthrough in teaching Chinese. I would like to help New Zealanders in learning Mandarin. I am ready to provide webinars.

Please help me to use my knowledge at the New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2019.

A little bit more about myself.

I’d like to organize a center for accelerated learning of foreign languages.

With the center, we can give people the possibility to “try” Mandarin through a “50 Characters/Hanzi in One Hour” lesson and a “50 Chinese Words in One Hour” lesson.

After these beginners’ classes, the center could offer “Mandarin in 17 Hours”. We can also offer a “Let’s Start Reading Chinese!” programme. In this course you would learn 150 Hanzi and learn to read 500 Chinese sentences.

At the moment I am writing a new book called “Let’s Enlarge our Chinese Vocabulary!” It is a big project and people who know Chinese could join it and create new fragments under my supervision.

I have also created some crash courses of Japanese and English. Tomorrow I’ll teach gifted children “English Etymology”.

I offer a new method for learning English words, different from the "horrible" way of rote memorization. It is accessible to all, from school children to adults. The method incorporates the etymology of the English language, helping students to remember words easily.

The method is also based on scientific research on short- and long-term memory retention, using the creative use of word associations through the left and right cerebral hemispheres.

A few English crash courses have been created. Among them the crash course “Let’s enlarge our English vocabulary!” (for upper intermediate students) lasts 4 hours, consists of 100 words and word combinations. It includes the quiz “Let’s test your English”.

I offer a new method for learning Japanese . The basis for the method involves breaking down studying into two parts: speaking the language and reading and writing it. This begins from the very first stage of learning the language. Several crash courses have been created, such as ‘Learning Kanji the Revolutionary Way,’ ‘50 Most Frequently Used Kanji’ and ‘Kanji for Children,’ among others. The method incorporates the etymology of Kanji, helping students to remember them easily. Using these courses, it is possible to learn the basics of Kanji in only a few hours.

Once a person can write the characters, it’s possible to combine it with the speaking course.

I have only one dream – to use my knowledge. Free.





