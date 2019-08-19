SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Week One Semi-Finals

Northcote 22 Glenora 24

The Glenora Bears remain in the race for the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership and will play in the major semi-final next week, after beating Northcote in a tight match at Mount Smart Stadium #2. Down 16-6 at the break, Glenora forwards Solomon Vasuvulagi and Soape Kavaliku were the difference in the second spell, with a Kavaliku try in the final 10 minutes securing the win. Glenora will play Howick next Saturday, while Northcote have been eliminated.

Howick 4 Mt Albert 18

Mt Albert booked their spot into the 2019 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Grand Final with a convincing win over Howick in the qualifying final. The Lions opened the scoring in both halves, and Trent Wallace scored in the final five minutes to put the result beyond doubt. Howick will play Glenora in the major semi-final next week.

Match reports: Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship Week One Semi-Finals (second division)

Te Atatu 23 Papakura 22

A Bostyn Hakaraia drop goal in the last 90 seconds of overtime secured Te Atatu’s place in the Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship Grand Final. Scores were locked 12-all at the break, before Papakura took a 10-point lead. A pair of late tries forced overtime, at which point Hakaraia struck the decisive blow. Papakura will play Bay Roskill in the major semi-final next week.

Bay Roskill 20 Pukekohe 18

Former Kiwi international Ben Henry hit a 35-metre penalty goal on the siren to give Bay Roskill a last-gasp victory over Pukekohe, which sees them advance to the major semi-final next week and eliminates the Pythons. Earlier Pukekohe had led 12-6 at the break before Bay Roskill took the lead late in the match. Pukekohe tied things up with two to go, before Henry kicked the winning penalty to see his side advance.



