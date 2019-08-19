Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Week One Semi-Finals

Monday, 19 August 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Northcote 22 Glenora 24
The Glenora Bears remain in the race for the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership and will play in the major semi-final next week, after beating Northcote in a tight match at Mount Smart Stadium #2. Down 16-6 at the break, Glenora forwards Solomon Vasuvulagi and Soape Kavaliku were the difference in the second spell, with a Kavaliku try in the final 10 minutes securing the win. Glenora will play Howick next Saturday, while Northcote have been eliminated.

Howick 4 Mt Albert 18
Mt Albert booked their spot into the 2019 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Grand Final with a convincing win over Howick in the qualifying final. The Lions opened the scoring in both halves, and Trent Wallace scored in the final five minutes to put the result beyond doubt. Howick will play Glenora in the major semi-final next week.

Match reports: Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship Week One Semi-Finals (second division)
Te Atatu 23 Papakura 22
A Bostyn Hakaraia drop goal in the last 90 seconds of overtime secured Te Atatu’s place in the Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship Grand Final. Scores were locked 12-all at the break, before Papakura took a 10-point lead. A pair of late tries forced overtime, at which point Hakaraia struck the decisive blow. Papakura will play Bay Roskill in the major semi-final next week.

Bay Roskill 20 Pukekohe 18
Former Kiwi international Ben Henry hit a 35-metre penalty goal on the siren to give Bay Roskill a last-gasp victory over Pukekohe, which sees them advance to the major semi-final next week and eliminates the Pythons. Earlier Pukekohe had led 12-6 at the break before Bay Roskill took the lead late in the match. Pukekohe tied things up with two to go, before Henry kicked the winning penalty to see his side advance.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 