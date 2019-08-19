Death comes to us all





Take a jaunt through life with Death in this one-hour improvised show from Wellington-based performers Best on Tap which explores the ways Death wants to help the recently departed and the living.



On at BATS Theatre, August 27-31, 8:30pm, tickets $20 full / $15 concession.

Specialising in truth-based spontaneous theatre, Best on Tap brings years of experience, emotional honesty and a lightness of touch that guarantees laughter as well as tears. The show explores the how Death plays alongside life - and makes living that much sweeter. These intimate, honest stories are created fresh each night for the audience, existing in the moment and never seen again.

Death Comes To Us All is a format conceived by Wiremu Tuhiwai and Katherine Weaver for the NZ Improv Festival 2018 and developed for a five-night run at BATS Theatre.

“It’s an ingenious premise for an improv show and this team builds on its promise with consummate skill.”

~ Theatreview

Cast: Nicola Pauling, Katie Whitaker, Clare Kerrison, Mary Little, Wiremu Tuhiwai, Matthew Hutton, Geoff Simmons, Barry Miskimmin, D' Woods on lights and Sebastian Morgan-Lynch on cello.

