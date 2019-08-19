Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Quasi has landed

Monday, 19 August 2019, 10:49 am
City Gallery Wellington



Wellington Sculpture Trust and City Gallery Wellington present Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi


This morning, Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi was installed on the roof of City Gallery Wellington with the help of Wellington Helicopters Limited. The five-metre hybrid face-hand will be perched atop the Gallery for up to three years.

Initially commissioned by Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū in 2016, the public sculpture is a partial self-portrait of van Hout, and is based on scans of the artist’s own body parts.

Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust and City Gallery Wellington, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell.

