Horrorshow Bring the New Normal Tour to New Zealand



AUCKLAND, NZ (August 19, 2019) – HORRORSHOW return to the stage and will be heading to New Zealand on the back of a huge Australian tour. Horrorshow head to Caroline in Wellington on November 29 and Galatos in Auckland on November 30.

A duo revered for their live show, the Sydney duo have held off on playing any headline shows in the past 12 months to bring you the fresh and vibrant new experience. Celebrating the release of their fifth studio album NEW NORMAL (dropping this Spring) these shows will be a chance for Solo and A.Diddy to show off some of the new songs as well as classics from the entire catalogue.

This tour features the most hectic live production Horrorshow have ever created as they bring NEW NORMAL to the stage. Don’t Sleep! Stay tuned for some very exciting special guest announcements.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 12pm Wednesday August 21.

Fanclub members have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12pm on Tuesday August 20 until 11am Wednesday August 21.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.



HORRORSHOW

CAROLINE, WELLINGTON - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29

GALATOS, AUCKLAND - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30





TICKETS ON SALE 12PM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 21

Fanclub pre-sale: 12pm Tuesday August 20 until 11am Wednesday August 21

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:

horrorshow.com & livenation.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

