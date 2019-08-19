Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Horrorshow Bring the New Normal Tour to New Zealand

Monday, 19 August 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Live Nation


AUCKLAND, NZ (August 19, 2019) HORRORSHOW return to the stage and will be heading to New Zealand on the back of a huge Australian tour. Horrorshow head to Caroline in Wellington on November 29 and Galatos in Auckland on November 30.

A duo revered for their live show, the Sydney duo have held off on playing any headline shows in the past 12 months to bring you the fresh and vibrant new experience. Celebrating the release of their fifth studio album NEW NORMAL (dropping this Spring) these shows will be a chance for Solo and A.Diddy to show off some of the new songs as well as classics from the entire catalogue.

This tour features the most hectic live production Horrorshow have ever created as they bring NEW NORMAL to the stage. Don’t Sleep! Stay tuned for some very exciting special guest announcements.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 12pm Wednesday August 21.

Fanclub members have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12pm on Tuesday August 20 until 11am Wednesday August 21.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.


HORRORSHOW

CAROLINE, WELLINGTON - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29
GALATOS, AUCKLAND - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30


TICKETS ON SALE 12PM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 21
Fanclub pre-sale: 12pm Tuesday August 20 until 11am Wednesday August 21

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
horrorshow.com & livenation.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Live Nation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 