Emily Writes Heads South

Monday, 19 August 2019, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Harriet Moir

Harriet Moir - Entertainer / MC presents An Evening with Emily Writes - Invercargill

Popular author, blogger and campaigner for parenting issues Emily Writes continues her 2019 National Speaking Tour in Invercargill at Invercargill Repertory on Saturday August 31.

Hosted by upcoming comedian and event producer Harriet Moir, guests will be treated to a crack up night reflecting on life and parenting. Emily will talk about her parenting journey and do some readings from her two best selling books “Rants in the Dark” and “Is it bedtime yet”? Southland mums will also get the chance to ask questions, mingle and party with Emily.

With a following of over 32,000, Emily is well known for her highly relatable and often hilarious voice of reason approach to the everyday challenges parents face. Emily is also widely recognised for her work championing for equality.

Emily Writes says “I can’t wait to come to Invercargill. This tour is such a huge amount of fun and we knew we couldn’t miss out on coming south. Up and down the country we have found that there’s just nothing better than getting your girls together for a night off - a night where you can just have fun and laugh and enjoy yourself. Remember though, what goes on tour, stays on tour”!

Event producer Harriet Moir says “If it’s anything like the Dunedin and Hamilton events, it’s going to be a night to remember. We have some awesome cheeky prizes to giveaway too.”

An Evening with Emily Writes - Invercargill is happening at Invercargill Repertory on Saturday August 31. Doors open at 6.30pm and the speaking part of the evening begins at 7.30pm. The ticket price includes a complimentary glass of bubbles, nibbles and a free latest edition copy of The Natural Parent Magazine. Tickets are $39 and are available through www.miracle.net.nz

An Evening with Emily Writes - Invercargill is proudly produced by Harriet Moir - Entertainer MC and sponsored by The Natural Parent Magazine.


ALSO:

