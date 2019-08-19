Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aussie Hip-Hop Duo Horrorshow Announce New Zealand Shows

Monday, 19 August 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

Sydney hip-hop act Horrorshow will play two shows in New Zealand later this year, as part of their Australasian NEW NORMAL tour.

Catch the duo at Caroline in Wellington on Friday, November 29 and Galatos in Auckland on Saturday, November 30.
Tickets go on sale at 12.00pm on Wednesday August 21 - HERE

Revered for their live performances, Horrorshow have patiently waited to finish their new record NEW NORMAL before delivering a fresh and vibrant concert experience to their loyal fanbase. They've never rested on their laurels, throwing party tours, acoustic recitals, and even symphony orchestra collaborations in concert halls.
Celebrating the release of their forthcoming fifth studio album, NEW NORMAL(dropping this Spring), these shows will give Horrorshow’s Kiwi fans the chance to be among the first in the world to hear the new music. They’ll also be treated to the duo’s much-loved classics, such as ‘Cherry Blossom’ and ‘Astray’.
The first tastes of the album have been dotted throughout the year, with memorable bops like Rescue; the hard-hitting and dramatic The Same feat. I.E and their most recent drop, Eyes Closed’.
Horrorshow says: “After a big couple of years of musical and personal growth we’re so excited to hit the road for the NEW NORMAL Tour. Performing songs live for crowds is really when they come alive for the first time - above all, we’re looking forward to feeling that connection with our supporters which we love and appreciate so much.”

Catch Horrorshow in New Zealand:
Friday, November 29 - Wellington - Caroline (NZ)
Saturday, November 30 - Auckland - Galatos (NZ)
Tickets on sale 12.00pm Wednesday August 21 at www.horrorshow.com


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 