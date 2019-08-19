Aussie Hip-Hop Duo Horrorshow Announce New Zealand Shows

Sydney hip-hop act Horrorshow will play two shows in New Zealand later this year, as part of their Australasian NEW NORMAL tour.

Catch the duo at Caroline in Wellington on Friday, November 29 and Galatos in Auckland on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets go on sale at 12.00pm on Wednesday August 21 - HERE

Revered for their live performances, Horrorshow have patiently waited to finish their new record NEW NORMAL before delivering a fresh and vibrant concert experience to their loyal fanbase. They've never rested on their laurels, throwing party tours, acoustic recitals, and even symphony orchestra collaborations in concert halls.

Celebrating the release of their forthcoming fifth studio album, NEW NORMAL(dropping this Spring), these shows will give Horrorshow’s Kiwi fans the chance to be among the first in the world to hear the new music. They’ll also be treated to the duo’s much-loved classics, such as ‘Cherry Blossom’ and ‘Astray’.

The first tastes of the album have been dotted throughout the year, with memorable bops like ‘Rescue’; the hard-hitting and dramatic ‘The Same feat. I.E and their most recent drop, ‘Eyes Closed’.

Horrorshow says: “After a big couple of years of musical and personal growth we’re so excited to hit the road for the NEW NORMAL Tour. Performing songs live for crowds is really when they come alive for the first time - above all, we’re looking forward to feeling that connection with our supporters which we love and appreciate so much.”

Catch Horrorshow in New Zealand:

Friday, November 29 - Wellington - Caroline (NZ)

Saturday, November 30 - Auckland - Galatos (NZ)

Tickets on sale 12.00pm Wednesday August 21 at www.horrorshow.com





