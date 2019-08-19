Aussie Hip-Hop Duo Horrorshow Announce New Zealand Shows
Sydney hip-hop act Horrorshow will play two shows in New Zealand later this year, as part of their Australasian NEW NORMAL tour.
Catch the
duo at Caroline in
Wellington on Friday, November
29 and Galatos in
Auckland on Saturday, November
30.
Tickets go on sale at 12.00pm on Wednesday August 21 - HERE
Revered for their live
performances, Horrorshow have patiently
waited to finish their new record NEW
NORMAL before delivering a fresh and vibrant
concert experience to their loyal fanbase. They've never
rested on their laurels, throwing party tours, acoustic
recitals, and even symphony orchestra collaborations in
concert halls.
Celebrating the release of their forthcoming fifth studio album, NEW NORMAL(dropping this Spring), these shows will give Horrorshow’s Kiwi fans the chance to be among the first in the world to hear the new music. They’ll also be treated to the duo’s much-loved classics, such as ‘Cherry Blossom’ and ‘Astray’.
The first tastes of the album have been dotted throughout the year, with memorable bops like ‘Rescue’; the hard-hitting and dramatic ‘The Same feat. I.E and their most recent drop, ‘Eyes Closed’.
Horrorshow says: “After a big couple of years of musical and personal growth we’re so excited to hit the road for the NEW NORMAL Tour. Performing songs live for crowds is really when they come alive for the first time - above all, we’re looking forward to feeling that connection with our supporters which we love and appreciate so much.”
Catch Horrorshow in New
Zealand:
Friday, November 29 - Wellington - Caroline (NZ)
Saturday, November 30 - Auckland - Galatos (NZ)
Tickets on sale 12.00pm Wednesday August 21 at www.horrorshow.com