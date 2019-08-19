Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Michael King Writers Residencies 2020 Applications open

Monday, 19 August 2019, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Michael King Writers'Centre


The Michael King Writers Centre is pleased to announce that next year’s programme of residencies at the historic Signalman’s House on Takarunga Mt Victoria in Devonport, Auckland, is now open for applications. Writers awarded a residency can look forward to peaceful accommodation, the use of a writing studio, a generous stipend and the opportunity to focus on a specific writing project.

The 2020 programme offers 19 residencies to emerging and established writers for periods of two to five weeks each. Highlights include: four residencies specifically for Māori or Pasifika writers and a prestigious partnership with the University of Auckland - offering extended opportunities to established writers.

Applications close on Monday 16 September, 2019 and the selections are expected to be announced in early November.

Click here for the Schedule of Residencies, Application Form and more details...


Seventy-five New Zealand writers have held residencies at the centre since 2005. These include Ian Wedde (who went on to become the Poet Laureate for New Zealand 2011-2013), and Man Booker prize winner Eleanor Catton, who wrote the final draft of her novel The Luminaries at the Centre. Other previous residents Vincent O’Sullivan, David Eggleton and Anne Kennedy, were longlisted for the 2019 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards; and Joanne Drayton was the winner of the Royal Society Te Apārangi Award for General Non-Fiction.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Michael King Writers'Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 