Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

How To Make Money From Your Music seminar heads to Hastings

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: Music Managers Forum

The NZ Music Managers Forum in conjunction with Hastings District Creative Communities, Recorded Music NZ and APRA AMCOS, have joined forces for an essential seminar for Hawkes Bay based musicians, managers, self managed artists and anyone interested in the NZ Music Industry. The FREE seminar will be held on Thursday 12th September.

Bringing together some of the Music Industries top agencies and executives, the seminar subject is ‘How to Make Money from Your Music’ and will cover such topics as: how your music will make money via APRA AMCOS and Recorded Music NZ’s Direct to Artist Scheme; the different forms of digital income, a focus on Spotify - their playlists and the essential data and analytics you can access, touring, merchandising, sync income and much more.

Speakers are:

Victoria Kelly APRA AMCOS (Director Member Services NZ)
Dean Cameron RECORDED MUSIC NZ (Member Services Manager)
Andy Low DRM (General Manager)
Tana Tupai TOMORROW PEOPLE
Teresa Patterson NZ MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM

Thanks to a music grant from Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS and a grant from Hastings District Creative Communities entry is FREE but booking is essential. RSVP to grace@mmf.co.nz to secure your seat.

Feedback from other centres on the seminar:

This seminar was invaluable to me. The information provided was the bridge that my team needed to understand the next stage of the music industry…..This Seminar cemented our vision providing a clear pathway by helping us understand what our next steps should be ….Thank you very much for this insight into the music industry. Kind Regards, Slade Pirini, Artist/Manager, Organised Chaos

It was a great night with some excellent presenters. Everyone I spoke to after the event commented on how valuable it was, but also how it was a rare and much needed opportunity for the Christchurch music community to get together. Thanks again for making it happen a. Best wishes, Michael Braithwaite, Down In Splendour


NZ Music Managers Forum, Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS and Hastings District Creative Communities present

HOW TO MAKE MONEY FROM YOUR MUSIC - HASTINGS
FREE SEMINAR

Date: Thursday 12th September
Venue: Cinema 2, Focal Point Cinema & Café
126 Heretaunga St East


Times: Doors 5.30pm
Seminar 6.00 – 8.00pm

RSVP: grace@mmf.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Music Managers Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 