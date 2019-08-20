How To Make Money From Your Music seminar heads to Hastings

The NZ Music Managers Forum in conjunction with Hastings District Creative Communities, Recorded Music NZ and APRA AMCOS, have joined forces for an essential seminar for Hawkes Bay based musicians, managers, self managed artists and anyone interested in the NZ Music Industry. The FREE seminar will be held on Thursday 12th September.

Bringing together some of the Music Industries top agencies and executives, the seminar subject is ‘How to Make Money from Your Music’ and will cover such topics as: how your music will make money via APRA AMCOS and Recorded Music NZ’s Direct to Artist Scheme; the different forms of digital income, a focus on Spotify - their playlists and the essential data and analytics you can access, touring, merchandising, sync income and much more.

Speakers are:

Victoria Kelly APRA AMCOS (Director Member Services NZ)

Dean Cameron RECORDED MUSIC NZ (Member Services Manager)

Andy Low DRM (General Manager)

Tana Tupai TOMORROW PEOPLE

Teresa Patterson NZ MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM

Thanks to a music grant from Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS and a grant from Hastings District Creative Communities entry is FREE but booking is essential. RSVP to grace@mmf.co.nz to secure your seat.

Feedback from other centres on the seminar:

This seminar was invaluable to me. The information provided was the bridge that my team needed to understand the next stage of the music industry…..This Seminar cemented our vision providing a clear pathway by helping us understand what our next steps should be ….Thank you very much for this insight into the music industry. Kind Regards, Slade Pirini, Artist/Manager, Organised Chaos

It was a great night with some excellent presenters. Everyone I spoke to after the event commented on how valuable it was, but also how it was a rare and much needed opportunity for the Christchurch music community to get together. Thanks again for making it happen a. Best wishes, Michael Braithwaite, Down In Splendour



