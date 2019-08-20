Dancers express more than words in Body Language

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BODY LANGUAGE



DIRECTED BY: ANGE MCKELLAR & LIESL EKSTEEN

DATES: 7PM, 29-30 AUGUST 2019

3PM & 7PM 31 AUGUST 2019

VENUE: TAPERE NUI

TE AUAHA – NZ INSTITUTE OF CREATIVITY

65 DIXON STREET, TE ARO, WELLINGTON

PERFORMED BY YEAR ONE COMMERCIAL DANCE STUDENTS AS PART OF THE 2019 PERFORMING ARTS PROGRAMME FOR THE NZ DIPLOMA IN DANCE/BACHELOR OF CREATIVITY

Words have the power to name, to define, to embolden, to challenge. Body Language (Te Auaha, 29-31 August 2019) is a one-hour showcase of original choreography that pairs the essential power of language with the captivating physical expression of dance.

“These dancers and choreographers are using the emotional power of the words and phrases they’ve chosen to work with to inspire physical movements,” creative director Ange McKellar explains. “The choreography represents a kind of translation, with words, poetry, lyrics and other phrases as the starting point, followed by an investigation into the feelings those words elicit, and finally the act of communicating words and feelings simultaneously, in a new language: dance.”

The show’s choreographers have taken their inspiration from a range of sources, from bold brand-new tracks by emerging dancehall artists, to simple words, such as ‘unite’, ‘imagine’ and ‘change’. Body Language is 2019’s first full-length dance show from Whitireia, and the first-year students are excited and ready to perform in their school debut. “It’s obvious to me that these young dancers have connected their minds and bodies to the words that inspired the choreography,” says McKellar. “But you’ll have to see for yourself…words don’t quite do them justice.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

