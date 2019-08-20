Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuesday, 20 August 2019
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Calling all Generation WXYZers – sign up to sing out at the AUCKLAND TOWN HALL


“I would advise those 30-60-year-olds who indulge in the overuse of active wear to stop it - at once.” (older participant, Sing it to my Face)
“The older generation has lived far too indulgently and damaged the planet to a point of no return.”(younger participant, Sing it to my Face)

Auckland Live and Barbarian Productions (Grand Opening, Soft ‘n’ Hard) are on the hunt for people of all ages and cultures to participate in an amazing programme which will culminate in four public performances at the Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall from 17 - 20 October.

Casting the net wide to anyone willing to sing in a group aged between 6 and 106, Sing it to my Face is an inter-generational music project featuring volunteer local singers.

Sing it to my Face asks singers to anonymously submit their thoughts about different generations in our society. The responses are then collated, edited and re-organised by Jo Randerson (Barbarian Productions) and set to music by Julian Raphael (Community Music Junction), producing a fully-scored choral arrangement to be sung by three different groups of singers.

Sing it to my Face offers a chance to do something out of the ordinary and inspirational with your kids, grandchildren, aunties and BFFs! No skill required – just a willingness to sing and share the stories of your generation.

Sing it to my Face premiered at Wellington’s St Pauls Cathedral in 2014 as part of the church’s programme of Centennial celebrations and has had seasons at the Kokomai Creative Festival in the Wairarapa in 2015, Nelson Arts Festival 2016 and the Wanaka Festival of Colour 2017. Audiences have been raving and participants have been deeply moved by this experience and the resulting performances.

Real people from our community singing about other generations under the expert guidance of some of the country’s wickedly wonderful theatre talents. What are you waiting for?

To sign up or for more info on rehearsal dates visit: www.singtomyface.com

Sing it to my Face goes on public sale in early September. Watch this space for more details.


