Investing in Winter Games NZ

Queenstown Resort College and Forsyth Barr invest in Winter Games NZ



20 August 2019 - New Zealand's premier tourism and hospitality management institution, Queenstown Resort College (QRC) has boosted its support of Winter Games NZ in 2019.

New Zealand owned investment firm Forsyth Barr have stepped in to back the International Curling Mixed Doubles Tournament in Naseby and the Cross-Country events at Snow Farm. Together, this support has ensured the financial viability of the Games in 2019.

In acknowledgement of these investments, the 2019 Winter Games NZ event will be known as the QRC Winter Games NZ fuelled by Forsyth Barr.

The exciting 5-day Mixed Doubles Curling event at the Maniototo International Curling Rink in Nasebywill be presented by Forsyth Barr and will be broadcast live every day on SKY Sports.

The ANC Cross-Country Series being held at the iconic Snow Farm NZ involving a Classic Sprint, Interval Start and a Mass Start will also be presented by Forsyth Barr.

“As an inaugural sponsor, QRC is pleased to continue supporting such a great event that promotes such high levels of achievement. As an Education Provider, to see young New Zealanders competing on a global stage at home is something we are pleased to help facilitate,” commented Charlie Phillips, CEO of Queenstown Resort College.

“We believe everyone benefits when they have the opportunity to be exposed to the world-class calibre of performance the Winter Games showcases. It’s a level of competition that’s vital in pushing New Zealand athletes forward, and it’s inspirational for those who are lucky enough to watch it. Forsyth Barr is delighted to be involved,” said Philip O’Neill, Head of Marketing, Forsyth Barr.

“We are extremely grateful to both QRC and Forsyth Barr for their generous support of Winter Games NZ, which not only ensures the financial viability of the Games in 2019 but cements us in the diaries of the world’s best winter sports athletes. Their support allows us to create a unique sporting event in the Southern Hemisphere and helps boost New Zealand as a destination for winter sports globally,” explained Marty Toomey, CEO, Winter Games NZ.

