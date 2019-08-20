The Pink Hammer: Women in the Man-Cave!



WRITTEN BY MICHELE AMAS

DIRECTED BY CONRAD NEWPORT

STARRING Ginette McDonald, Bronwyn Turei,

Anne Chamberlain, Harriet Prebble and Alex Greig

Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?



“A damn good play. Very funny” Roger Hall

“Join Maggie Taylor as she guides you through basic carpentry skills and chisels away at the stereotype that has kept women out of the tool box for so long.”

So reads the flyer for The Pink Hammer Workshop, but when four strangers turn up for their first lesson, they soon discover their tutor has disappeared – along with their pre-paid fees. No one is pleased, least of all Maggie’s husband, who knows nothing about the course and even less about GirlPower. For him, empowerment is something you plug into a wall socket.

" I directed the very first production of The Pink Hammer in Palmerston North in 2015" says Director Conrad Newport "and the audiences loved it! Michele has created a bloody good yarn told by delightful and lovable characters. This cheeky play has been seen all around the country so I am thrilled to present it for the first time in a Wellington professional theatre with an amazing cast in a sparkling new production."

Playwright Michele Amas decided to write a commercially viable full-length play that not only had a strong and engaging storyline but a play that concentrated on the female characters. With The Pink Hammer, she has realised a wonderfully funny and incredibly poignant story of a group of women trying to better themselves and, in the process, creating friendships in a world where the traditional male is always considered the alpha. Michele died in 2016 and this season is dedicated to her.

“… a lot of good laughs, grins and smiles” THEATREVIEW

“If you’re looking for a great night out, The Pink Hammer hits the nail on the head” THEATREVIEW

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Conrad Newport

Set Design & Costumes Daniel Williams

Lighting Design Tony Black



SEASON

CIRCA ONE

7 SEPTEMBER – 5 OCTOBER

Performance Times:

TUES – THURS 6.30PM | FRI – SAT 8PM | SUN 4 PM

$30 SPECIALS: FRI 6 SEPTEMBER 8PM AND SUN 8 SEPTEMBER 4PM

Tickets: $25 - $52

EARLY BIRD BOOKINGS AVAILABE FROM 5TH JULY

CAST



Ginette McDonald

Bronwyn Turei

Alex Greig

Anne Chamberlain

Harriet Prebble



