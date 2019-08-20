Te Aro Wines hosts another NZ-First Comedy Wine Tasting

Te Aro Wines hosts another New Zealand First: A Comedy Wine Tasting



Teaming up with The Humorous Arts Trust, Wellington urban winery Te Aro Wine is hosting Funny Wine - A Comedy Wine Tasting on Friday 13 September. Hosted by Wellington-based comedian Neil Thornton and Te Aro Wine’s own Jules van Costello (on hand to answer any serious wine questions) the event will be a wine education unlike any other. Taste through four Te Aro Wines matched to the comic stylings of Neil and guest comedians.

“Our philosophy is that we make ‘fun wine’ not ‘fine wine’,” says Te Aro Wine co-founder Jules van Costello, “So it made sense for just one night that we also make funny wine! In short, we like breaking some of the rules around wine and think that some take it way too seriously. Funny Wine will change that.”

“I love comedy and I loooove wine. I'm way more knowledgeable about comedy, so this show is going to be a delight for me,” says comedian MC Neil Thornton, “My favorite thing is watching comedians while drinking wine, so I'll be bringing some of my favorite pro wellington comics with me to join in the bacchanal. We're all very much looking forward to learning a little something while making you laugh.”

Funny Wine is held hot on the back of another NZ first, the sold out Wellington on a Plate event Wine! Rave! Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at Eventfinda.co.nz (bit.ly/FunnyWine) and include a four wine tasting.

Te Aro Wine:

Te Aro Wine is an urban winery in the heart of Wellington making wines from local fruit. We make fun wine not fine wine! 8 Ebor Street tearowine.co.nz

Neil Thornton Bio:

Neil Thornton is a smart, funny, and occasionally very angry comedian who has performed all over the world: New York City comedy clubs, cafes in Japan, the Edinburgh Fringe, and once at a nudist resort--not to mention all over New Zealand, from big city gigs at The Classic to hamlets in the middle of nowhere for confused sheep farmers. His shows "Ursus Americanus,” "Bearly Kiwi,” “Hangry Americans” and “Cynics Guide to Enlightenment" were hits at the New Zealand Fringe Festival and NZ International Comedy Festival. He makes occasional appearances on the television comedy news show "The Project" and was featured on the TV3 comedy special "After Hours."

