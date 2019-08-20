Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bumper night of college action this Wednesday

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

August 20, 2019

Some of New Zealand's best secondary school talent will be on display this Wednesday night when the Auckland Schoolboys take on the Vodafone Warriors Invitational, as part of the SAS College Rugby League finals night at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

The initial Auckland starting side was selected at last Monday's SAS College Rugby League awards, and the side will take on a best of the rest group assembled by the Warriors for the fixture.

The game will be the headline act on an evening which will earlier see the SAS College Rugby League Girls', U15 Boys' and Senior A Boys' Grand Finals played.

Gates open at 3.00pm, with games running back-to-back from 3.30pm through to 6.50pm.

Auckland Rugby League CEO Greg Whaiapu said the event will be a great celebration of secondary school league.

"Four different levels of rugby league will be played in one place this Wednesday, which is something to really celebrate," Whaiapu said.

"College football always draws a large and passionate crowd of students from the school, both past and present, and of course family and friends."

James Parkinson, director of Auckland Stadiums which manages Mt Smart Stadium, said it’s great to see the stadium host such large community events.

“Hosting community events like this each year showcases the great level of support that exists for grassroots rugby league and we treasure being involved in them," he said.

"These young players now have the opportunity to represent their schools in the same environment where professionals train and play."

SAS College Rugby League finals night

3.30pm | U15 Boys' Grand Final – St Paul's College v Southern Cross Campus

4.30pm | Premier Girls' Grand Final – Auckland Girls' Grammar School v Aorere College

5.30pm | Senior A Boys' Grand Final – Birkenhead College v Southern Cross Campus

6.50pm | Auckland Schoolboys v Vodafone Warriors Invitational

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 