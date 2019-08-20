Bumper night of college action this Wednesday

Some of New Zealand's best secondary school talent will be on display this Wednesday night when the Auckland Schoolboys take on the Vodafone Warriors Invitational, as part of the SAS College Rugby League finals night at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

The initial Auckland starting side was selected at last Monday's SAS College Rugby League awards, and the side will take on a best of the rest group assembled by the Warriors for the fixture.

The game will be the headline act on an evening which will earlier see the SAS College Rugby League Girls', U15 Boys' and Senior A Boys' Grand Finals played.

Gates open at 3.00pm, with games running back-to-back from 3.30pm through to 6.50pm.

Auckland Rugby League CEO Greg Whaiapu said the event will be a great celebration of secondary school league.

"Four different levels of rugby league will be played in one place this Wednesday, which is something to really celebrate," Whaiapu said.

"College football always draws a large and passionate crowd of students from the school, both past and present, and of course family and friends."

James Parkinson, director of Auckland Stadiums which manages Mt Smart Stadium, said it’s great to see the stadium host such large community events.

“Hosting community events like this each year showcases the great level of support that exists for grassroots rugby league and we treasure being involved in them," he said.

"These young players now have the opportunity to represent their schools in the same environment where professionals train and play."

SAS College Rugby League finals night

3.30pm | U15 Boys' Grand Final – St Paul's College v Southern Cross Campus

4.30pm | Premier Girls' Grand Final – Auckland Girls' Grammar School v Aorere College

5.30pm | Senior A Boys' Grand Final – Birkenhead College v Southern Cross Campus

6.50pm | Auckland Schoolboys v Vodafone Warriors Invitational

