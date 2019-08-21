Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Canadian punks F**KED UP announce debut NZ shows

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: The Label

It's live where one can truly see that Fucked Up are one of the most momentous, heavy lifting acts around. Part of the discovery is that such a ferocious wave of sound and relentless energy comes from a band that, once you get past the sight of their frantic and often shirtless frontman, could easily pass for a handful of well-mannered uni-students. The other part is that aforementioned charismatic and hirsute frontman Damian Abraham is known for his penchant for crowd surfing and headbutting things. Anything actually: Beer glasses, microphones, walls, MTV Bathrooms and more and is often seen leaving the stage covered in his own blood.

Chicks that Scream invite you to enjoy one of their bucket-list bands this October with two very special New Zealand shows from one of the best free-thinking bands to emerge from the punk rock underground.
"My God, Fucked Up have made their Screamadelica.” - Owen Pallett.

Six-piece Canadian outfit Fucked Up are a musical act which defies classification, whilst firmly keeping the hardcore punk rock dream alive.

The group has been expanding the horizons of hardcore, the perspective of punk and the range of (art) rock for the past 13 years. Starting with their 2006 debut Hidden World, which was followed in 2008 by the Polaris Music Prize-winning The Chemistry Of Modern Life, 2011's 4-act rock-opera David Comes To Life (where we first meet "David Eliade"), and 2014s' Glass Boys which saw the band take another evolutionary punk-rock leap without leaving anyone pining for the past.

Their latest, the 18 track opus Dose Your Dreams is their fifth full-length studio release (not counting numerous collaborations, compilation albums, soundtrack albums, their Zodiac series and other 12"s, singles, EPs, demos, mixtapes, splits, and tapes). Dose Your Dreams continues the story of David Eliade (the character in the song 'David Comes to Life' from the album David Comes To Life). It features contributions from Jennifer Castle, J Mascis, Owen Pallett, and Lido Pimienta.

"The 18 eclectic tracks hang together because of a gleeful joie de vivre, and are the best songs of the band’s career." - The Guardian

"It’s powerfully confronting, unashamedly angry, unrelenting and it’s long. Yet throughout, the band’s mastery guides the album. The ebb and flow, often squeezed into the running time of a single track, is as beautiful as it is disarming." - DIY Magazine
