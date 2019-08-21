Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Open Studios Waitākere 2019, 9th and 10th November

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Open Studios Waitakere

The Waitākere Ranges area is home to many celebrated artists and artisans and this popular and inspiring weekend event provides the public with a unique opportunity to visit the artists in their own studios, purchase artworks and learn about the creative process.

Each year the event registration is open to all artists, designers, makers and creatives, as well as art groups and galleries located in Waitākere Ranges Local Board area. Building on the success of previous years’ events, this year there are over 70 participating artists, and 50 studios, from Huia to Henderson Valley, Titirangi to Te Henga, including sculptors, painters, jewellers and illustrators, ceramic artists and photographers. The full programme of participating artists and studios is available from October.

Artists confirmed to participate in 2019 include painter and Beijing Biennale contributor Liam Downes, renowned painters Dean Buchanan and Charlotte Graham, ceramic artists Ted Kindleysides and Renee Boyd, illustrator Anna Crichton – and many more.

Visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour at their own pace with the Open Studios Map and mobile App, or jump on an Open Studios Bus Tour running both Saturday and Sunday.

As well as the artists’ studio visits, there will be associated events happening over the weekend at Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery, Lopdell House, Arataki Visitors Centre and Te Henga Studios, and demonstrations and workshops by local art groups.

The event is funded and supported by the Waitākere Ranges Local Board.

Full event details can be found online at www.openstudioswaitakere.co.nz, or by picking up an event brochure at your local library, gallery or café. Social media @openstudioswaitakere on Facebook, Instagram.

______________

IN BRIEF
WHAT: Open Studios Waitākere 2019. An event offering people the opportunity to visit artist’s studios.
WHERE: Over 70 artists and 50 studios throughout the Waitākere Ranges Local Board Area
WHEN: Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November 2019, 10am – 4pm.
AUDIENCE: Artists, designers, makers across all art disciplines. Art and gallery enthusiasts and art buyers.
EVENT WEBSITE: www.openstudioswaitakere.co.nz

