Going Global 2019 announce Marlon Williams, other speakers

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: The Label

Next week, local musicians, media, labels, managers and industry have the opportunity to meet and hear from over 50 speakers at the ninth annual Going Global Music Summit. With over 30 new speakers and panellists announced today the 2019 conference is arguably the biggest and best offering to local industry in recent times.

Delivering keynote presentations will be UK's Paul Brindley painting a picture of the music market today. Brindley founded world-leading knowledge company for the music industry, Music Ally. Lauded musician, singer and now actor, Aotearoa's own Marlon Williams will be interviewed live on stage about the transcendent rise of his career and last album, Make Way For Love.

Full list of today's newly announced speakers below.

Summit attendees will be involved in discussions including panel focus on breaking into the US, UK and Australian markets, looking at how to get to new markets for NZ music including China and South America and the strength of independent labels, who now represent 39.9% of global recorded music. Crucial information will be delivered on how to get on the bill of international festivals, the new age of how to promote your music, and the oft-asked question "How do I get my song on a playlist?". Alongside blow by blow advice on how to apply for funding and rights as a songwriter, an all-important discussion 'No Ceilings, No Glass' examining the readdressing of parity for women and non-gender conforming artists across the music business; there will be networking opportunities with the speakers near the close of the summit on Saturday afternoon.
In 2017 and 2018 the events sold out, and Going Global showcases have been instrumental in the discovery of some of New Zealand's biggest success stories over the past nine years. Previous artists include; Aldous Harding, Tami Neilson, Tiny Ruins, Sachi, Holly Arrowsmith, Fazerdaze and Nadia Reid.

The two-day GOING GLOBAL MUSIC SUMMIT is a gateway for any local artist, manager, publicist, A&R, producer, music writer, record label and venue manager to connect with, question and hear ideas from some of the international music industry's most relevant and forward-thinking superstars. IMNZ (Independent Music New Zealand) is bringing to New Zealand; international booking agents, synch licensors, international media, PR experts, artist managers with international experience and those working for the fast-moving live and digital music platforms.


GOING GLOBAL MUSIC SUMMIT 2019

Friday 30th August / Saturday 31st August

- Roundhead Studios, Auckland, New Zealand -

Tickets on sale now from Eventbrite
+
The confirmed line-up announcement for the Saturday night closing summit showcase; Going Global Presents is out now. See all these up-and-coming bands for a mere $20! Tickets are available now from undertheradar.
ALAE * DAFFODILS * EMILY FAIRLIGHT
FOLEY * IMUGI * JACK BERRY
JESSB * MOUSEY * PAIGE
RAIZA BIZA * SOAKED OATS * TROY KINGI

