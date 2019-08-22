MOTAT’s upcoming WTF!? Event

MOTAT’s upcoming WTF!? Event – NOT one for the family or the faint hearted!

On the evening of Saturday 7 September, WTF!? will once again descend on MOTAT, casting an enigmatic shadow across the museum.

WTF!? is MOTAT’s latest ‘after dark’, Adult only, event offering and will see the museum sharing some of the most exciting practitioners within New Zealand’s experimental art and performance scene.

Tickets to attend this annual event are just $20 through Eventbrite, with concession and early-bird tickets also available in advance of the big night.

Food and drink vendors will be selling on-site but otherwise visitors can expect a fully immersive night out with all performances and activities covered within the ticket price.

2018 crowd favourites Naked Girls Reading will be back, with new members stepping into their empowering line-up. Mainstage burlesque, dance and experimental theatre will run throughout the evening pushing audiences to their sensory limits.

MOTAT continues with its ongoing commitment to sharing new ideas and learning opportunities… that’s if a bondage lesson with discrete gift to take away and try at home is on your personal development wish list!

The museum site itself will be transformed into a visual feast with lighting, projections and roving musicians and artists evoking a mysterious dark carnival atmosphere, with sound track by bubble-gum techno DJ, activist and producer Baby Zionov.

Audiences can be as voyeuristic or as salacious as they wish. Venting their frustrations at the axe throwing galleries, tackling the slippery pig and sampling exotic “delicacies” with or without hot sauce…

“We are keen to point out that this event will not be for everyone – there will be some confronting and challenging elements” explains Sarah Somerville, Manager of Public Programmes and Visitor Experience.

“But if you’re open to this, are over the age of 18 and are prepared to flip all those preconceived ideas you have about what a museum is - then this is the event you should be at.

It’s the one night of the year when our MOTAT team can really play with audience expectations and show visitors a night of inspiration and innovation in the most visceral way.”

WTF!? at MOTAT debuted in 2018 and the audience who attended this R18 event will certainly verify that numerous WTF!? moments were had.

And this year’s line-up is set to be even more bizarre and thought provoking.

WTF!? event specific hashtags: #motat #motatwtf

ends





© Scoop Media

