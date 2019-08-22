Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MOTAT’s upcoming WTF!? Event

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: MOTAT

MOTAT’s upcoming WTF!? Event – NOT one for the family or the faint hearted!

On the evening of Saturday 7 September, WTF!? will once again descend on MOTAT, casting an enigmatic shadow across the museum.

WTF!? is MOTAT’s latest ‘after dark’, Adult only, event offering and will see the museum sharing some of the most exciting practitioners within New Zealand’s experimental art and performance scene.

Tickets to attend this annual event are just $20 through Eventbrite, with concession and early-bird tickets also available in advance of the big night.

Food and drink vendors will be selling on-site but otherwise visitors can expect a fully immersive night out with all performances and activities covered within the ticket price.

2018 crowd favourites Naked Girls Reading will be back, with new members stepping into their empowering line-up. Mainstage burlesque, dance and experimental theatre will run throughout the evening pushing audiences to their sensory limits.

MOTAT continues with its ongoing commitment to sharing new ideas and learning opportunities… that’s if a bondage lesson with discrete gift to take away and try at home is on your personal development wish list!

The museum site itself will be transformed into a visual feast with lighting, projections and roving musicians and artists evoking a mysterious dark carnival atmosphere, with sound track by bubble-gum techno DJ, activist and producer Baby Zionov.

Audiences can be as voyeuristic or as salacious as they wish. Venting their frustrations at the axe throwing galleries, tackling the slippery pig and sampling exotic “delicacies” with or without hot sauce…

“We are keen to point out that this event will not be for everyone – there will be some confronting and challenging elements” explains Sarah Somerville, Manager of Public Programmes and Visitor Experience.

“But if you’re open to this, are over the age of 18 and are prepared to flip all those preconceived ideas you have about what a museum is - then this is the event you should be at.

It’s the one night of the year when our MOTAT team can really play with audience expectations and show visitors a night of inspiration and innovation in the most visceral way.”

WTF!? at MOTAT debuted in 2018 and the audience who attended this R18 event will certainly verify that numerous WTF!? moments were had.

And this year’s line-up is set to be even more bizarre and thought provoking.

WTF!? event specific hashtags: #motat #motatwtf
ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 