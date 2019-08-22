Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Schoolboys win rep clash, new school champs crowned

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

August 22, 2019

The Auckland Schoolboys proved too strong for a Vodafone Warriors Invitational side on Wednesday night, running out 18-10 winners in a first-of-its-kind rep clash held at Mount Smart Stadium #2.

It was the headline act on a night which also saw Aorere College, St Paul's College and Birkenhead College claim SAS College Rugby League titles in the Premier Girls, U15 Boys and Senior A competitions respectively.

The Premier 1st XIII Grand Final was played earlier in August, with St Paul's College winning 28-6 over Southern Cross.

The Auckland Schoolboys – a side made up of players selected in the SAS College Rugby League Team of the Year along with other standout talent from the competition – opened the scoring on nine minutes when Paea Fotu got on the end of a grubber from Tyrone Waipouri.

A 100-metre kick return from Junior Moli followed, with Waipouri's conversion and an earlier penalty goal giving them a 12-0 lead at the break.

The Warriors Invitational hit back via Josiah Karapani nine minutes into the second spell, but that effort was promptly cancelled out by 30-metre dart from Vaka Sikahele, with Waipouri converting for an 18-4 lead.

Eteru Ropeti scored inside the final two minutes to reduce the final gap to eight points.

Earlier in the evening St Paul's College powered to the U15 boys' title with a convincing 36-16 victory over Southern Cross.

Aorere College proved too strong for Auckland Girls' Grammar School, running away with the game in the second half to win 30-20 after scores had been locked at 10-all at the break.

In the Senior A (second tier) Grand Final Birkenhead College ran out 26-4 winners over Southern Cross Campus, helped along by strong showings from forward Sam McIntyre and fleet-footed half Jordan Va'e.

It was the first time Birkenhead College have fielded a league team since 2010, with the side benefitting from having former Vodafone Warrior and Newcastle Knight David Bhana, and long-time Northcote Tigers player Tane Hart, on their coaching staff.

ends

