The PumpHouse Theatre recognises significant Friends

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 5:19 pm
Press Release: The PumpHouse Theatre

Four people who have made an incredible impact on the The PumpHouse Theatre’s legacy were honored at the theatre’s Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 21 August.

Awarded life membership of Friends of The PumpHouse were Playwright Sir Roger Hall, Writer and Director Tim Bray QSM, North Shore theatre stalwart Angela Antony QSM, and PumpHouse Trust Board member Margie Hart.

“We’re pleased to recognise these people who have made such a valuable contribution to The PumpHouse. Without them, our theatre wouldn’t exist.” said Peter Burn, Chairman of the theatre’s Trust Board.

The North Shore Theatre and Arts Trust was established in 1971 by a group of passionate locals to champion the project of saving The PumpHouse building from demolition, and to transform it into a performing arts centre.

They oversee the governance of the theatre to ensure that it remains open and accessible to members of the local Takapuna community and surrounding areas who have a story or performance to share.

Anyone can become a Friend of The PumpHouse. Members typically support the theatre by volunteering, making donations, attending fundraisers or sitting on the Trust Board.

The PumpHouse Theatre is a thriving performing arts centre which looks out over the picturesque Lake Pupuke in Takapuna.

It has three performance spaces hosting a diverse range of creatives who present popular and successful events including children’s shows, outdoor Shakespeare, festivals, music, dance and workshops.

For more information visit https://pumphouse.co.nz/support/join/


