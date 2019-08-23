Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CoNZealand takes over from Dublin 2019 as Worldcon

Friday, 23 August 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: CoNZealand


As Dublin 2019 - An Irish Worldcon ended its five-day run, Wellington took the reins as host of the next World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).

CoNZealand will be the 78th Worldcon and will take place from Wednesday, 29 July to Sunday, 2 August 2020. Guests of Honour are the authors Mercedes Lackey and Larry Dixon, New Zealand artist Greg Broadmore, and fandom star Rose Mitchell. George R.R. Martin, a longtime friend of Worldcon, will be Toastmaster.

New Zealand is the second southern hemisphere country ever to host a Worldcon, following Australia, where four Worldcons have taken place in Melbourne. New Zealand’s own National Science Fiction Convention has been running since 1979, and the country has attracted significant fan tourism since the release of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, which were filmed and produced in New Zealand.

“We’re excited to be able to bring one of the world’s most important science fiction conventions to New Zealand fans, and bring the international science fiction community to Middle Earth,” said CoNZealand Co-Chairs Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler.

Dublin 2019 sold out, with more than 5,800 members attending and more than 7,380 memberships sold in total including supporters. In addition, more than 500 day passes were sold.

"It has been a thrill to welcome fans to Ireland and I want to thank everyone who contributed to the experience," said Dublin 2019 chairman James Bacon. "That includes programme participants, volunteers, and all the members, as well as venue staff. We wish CoNZealand every success with New Zealand's debut Worldcon."

The press list from Dublin 2019 will not be passed to CoNZealand because of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Press who wish to receive news from CoNZealand can email press@conzealand.nz

