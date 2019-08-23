New Poet Laureate announced

The National Library of New Zealand is delighted to announce that David Eggleton of Dunedin is the New Zealand Poet Laureate for 2019 – 2021.

Chris Szekely, Chief Librarian of the Alexander Turnbull Library describes David’s appointment as further recognition for “a poet of consequence whose work continues to develop and mature. David is a significant and widely-respected voice in New Zealand poetry whose work is representative of life in Aotearoa in all its breadth and diversity.”

Former New Zealand Poet Laureate Cilla McQueen says David’s poetry is “informed with indigenous understanding and discerns the post-colonial legacy with a satirist’s sharp eye for humour and incongruity.”

Says David Eggleton on receiving news of his appointment as Poet Laureate, “I am humbled, honoured and delighted to have been chosen as the new Poet Laureate. I look forward to helping promote and celebrate the importance and need for all kinds of poetry in Aotearoa New Zealand."

From its beginnings as the Te Mata Estate Laureate Award in 1996 through to 2007 the Laureates were Bill Manhire, Hone Tuwhare, Elizabeth Smither, Brian Turner and Jenny Bornholdt. Since 2007, when the National Library took over the appointment of the Poet Laureate, the Laureates have been Michele Leggott, Cilla McQueen, Ian Wedde, Vincent O’Sullivan, CK Stead and Selina Tusitala Marsh.

The value of the New Zealand Poet Laureate Award is $100,000 over the two-year period. The Laureate receives $80,000, with the balance held by the National Library to cover the cost of the Laureate’s tokotoko, and to support their travel and participation in literary events.

The National Library are pleased to mark Phantom Billstickers Poetry Day with this announcement. The New Zealand Poet Laureate is administered by the National Library of New Zealand, which is part of Te Tari Taiwhenua, Internal Affairs.





