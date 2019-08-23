Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund now open



“Applications for the 2020 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund open today and communities throughout the country are encouraged to apply for funding to support their local events,” says Bernadette Cavanagh, Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

“The Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund provides funding for events commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and promote nation and community building,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

“Waitangi Day events are well established in many centres and enjoyed by thousands of New Zealanders. However, in some areas people don’t have the opportunity to participate and I encourage all communities to come together to run local events.

“Projects run in partnership between local authorities, community groups and tangata whenua are particularly encouraged.

“In 2019 the Fund supported events held in marae, parks, and museums throughout Aotearoa – all helping to build the connection between local and national Waitangi Day celebrations.

“Community events included kai festivals, marae open days, heritage tours, workshops, and public performances.

“For 2020 the Fund decision panel is particularly interested to hear from applicants who are deepening and broadening conversations and understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi within their communities,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is now accepting applications for events taking place in 2020. Applications for the fund are open until 14 October 2019.

To find out more check out the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund information page on the Manatu Taonga website.



