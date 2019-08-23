Baby Came Back - The GoMedia Comedy Carnival Returns to Chch



The Go Media Comedy Carnival returns to Christchurch for the 4th year running despite a continued lack of support from the Christchurch City Council.

Comedians from New Zealand and beyond will be performing in the uniquely Christchurch festival this coming September.

The Comedy Carnival was first established in 2015 by production company Grandpa Figs. Festival director, and man behind the Fig, Snap started the festival as a means of both bringing comedic talent to Christchurch while also celebrating Christchurch’s own burgeoning comedy scene.

Snap says “We've always been such a killer incubator of talent in this city and it's important performers continue to have opportunities to network with more established comics from around the country and beyond, but our vision for the Carnival is very much to help build a sustainable industry in our city and start retaining a bigger chunk of that talent“

This year the Carnival sees returning veterans Justin “Rusty” White, 2018 best local show winner and Ashton Brown, 2018 best out of town show winner. As well as 2017 Billy T nominee Li’i Alaimoana who will be making his Carnival debut off of the back of a successful run at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, and Australian tour.

2019 sees a plethora of new faces. Nathan Hedley will be making his Comedy Carnival debut with his show “Searching for Happiness” with which he has toured New Zealand fringe festivals. As will Georgina Sivier with her hour long show debut with her show “Georgina Sivier and Other Jokes”.

With a heavy line up of local, national and international comedians set to take the stage for the two week long festival at various bars and venue in and around Christchurch there is something for everyone at the 2019 Go Media Comedy Carnival.

The festival will run from September 7th until September 21st, with a secret preview show for RDU loyalty club, and Comedy Carnival mailing list members being held on August 29th at the Darkroom.

For a full list of the line up and ticketing information visit comedycarnival.co.nz



