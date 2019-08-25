NZ motor cyclist dies at Isle of Man

STATEMENT ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MANX MOTOR CYCLE CLUB

The Manx Motor Cycle Club regrets to confirm that Chris Swallow, 37, from Wellington, New Zealand died today following an accident during the Classic TT Races on the Isle of Man. The incident occurred at Ballaugh Bridge during the Senior Classic TT Race.

Chris was an experienced competitor. He made his debut in the 2007 Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in the Classic TT Races. He achieved two runner-up places in the 2012 Classic Manx Grand Prix – the 350cc and 500cc Races - and was fourth in last year’s Senior Classic TT Race.

The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Chris’s family including his father Bill and his wife Jen and children.

