Brent Hansen to Join the Phoenix Summit Line up

Monday, 26 August 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: Phoenix Summit

Brent Hansen, the Kiwi Who Built MTV Global, Announced to Join the Phoenix Summit Line up

New Zealander Brent Hansen might not be a household name in his home country, but his former role as the Creative President and Editor-in-Chief of MTV International made him one of the most influential people in music television globally.

Hansen is returning to New Zealand to share his story in a candid one-on-one live interview at The Phoenix Summit, a one-day music, entertainment and media industry event created by Rhythm and Vines co-founder Hamish Pinkham.

“Brent’s success on the world stage is inspiring and being able to have someone of his calibre to share his stories and learnings in this forum is incredible” says Pinkham. “We can’t wait to have him back on Kiwi shores and join us for this event.”

Hansen’s early career in television production started with working on some of New Zealand’s classic programmes, including Romper Room and That’s Country. Joining the team at late night music show Radio with Pictures, he rose to the role of director and producer in 1982. With the show on hiatus in 1986, Brent looked overseas and was offered a role as a news producer with MTV as it launched in Europe, and by the early 1990’s he was Head of Programming for all of Europe. He then continued on to become Creative President and Editor-in-Chief for all of MTV International.

Hansen will be interviewed live on stage at The Phoenix Summit by New Zealand entertainment TV veteran, Dominic Bowden, joining a line up which already includes John Legend’s manager and creative director to Lady Gaga, through to the creators of some of the most respected social movements in America.

Along with Hansen’s involvement – the full programme for The Phoenix Summit has now been released, which includes a long list of inspiring local talent such as New Zealand musicians Anna Coddington and Jan Hellriegel, music education expert Martin Emo, social change advocate Te Aroha Grace and TV and feature film documentary producer and director Julia Parnell.

The Phoenix Summit will take place on Saturday 14 September at Q Theatre Auckland. Full programme details and tickets are available from www.phoenixsummit.co.nz

ABOUT THE PHOENIX SUMMIT:

The Phoenix Summit is New Zealand's first and only industry event for media and entertainment professionals. It is also the first call-out to build a community of risk-takers and change- makers putting their hand up to lead New Zealand into a creative, innovative future.

The aim of the Phoenix Summit is to create the platform for NZ's creative professionals to connect, get inspired and rise up to create change. Founded by Hamish Pinkham, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished music industry players, and supported by leading individuals in New Zealand’s entertainment sector - The Phoenix Summit has been established to meet an identified need in New Zealand’s entertainment and media eco-system.

The Phoenix Summit has been established to address four key factors / issues:

• There is no single opportunity, event or organisation that ties New Zealand's media and entertainment industry together.

• The music, media and entertainment play a significant role in shaping contemporary culture and society.

• There is a growing concern amongst industry insiders globally that this influence is used as a force for good; to positively shape and advance human society as a whole.

• The entertainment industry at its core is based on three key principles that are becoming the basis for future-focused businesses – collaboration, innovation and creativity.

The core programme will feature a dynamic range of content, presented in a conversational tone – through interactive presentations, panel discussions and live interviews. Each session will incorporate conversation and interaction between everyone in the room through Q&A and insights brought into the discussion from event participants.

