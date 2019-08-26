Stop! Fashion police!





Fashion police will hit Auckland streets this week issuing tickets to stylish pedestrians during New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) from August 26 to September 1.

The flamboyant drag artist duo of Ian Vogue (Nat Hugill) and Leidy Lei will be out in force in the central city for three days as part of the Auckland Council’s free Fashion in the City programme.

Ian Vogue says New Zealand Fashion Week is the perfect time for Aucklanders to “push the boundaries” and get out of their “fashion comfort zone”.

“Auckland fashion is very streetwise, very simple… it’s black, black, black and 50 shades of grey,” the heel trotting consummate mistress of disguise laughs.

With her whistle and quick wit at the ready, atypical queen Leidy Lei will join her BFF (best fashionable friend) on patrol, rewarding the “most fashionable” with tickets to fashion week events – courtesy of Heart of the City and NZFW.

The talented pair will also be accompanied by a photographer who will shoot the best looks of the day.

Photos will be uploaded to the What’s on in Auckland Facebook page and there will be an opportunity to win prizes from NZFW.

With free-to-the public events spanning from Aotea Square to Freyberg Place, the Fashion in the City programme aligns with council’s goal of supporting activities that offer economic, social and cultural benefits to Aucklanders as well as enlivening the city centre.

The fashion police and photography team will be on the street:

• Tuesday August 27 from 2-5pm on Britomart and Queen streets (outside Farmers).

• Thursday August 29 from 12-3pm on High and O’Connell streets.

• Saturday 31 August from 10am-1pm at Aotea Square, Library Concourse and Auckland Art Gallery.

For tickets and to find out more about what’s on offer across New Zealand Fashion Week and Fashion Weekend visit: nzfashionweek.com/fashioninthecity

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uIlBYsX6iQ

