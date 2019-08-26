FINA World Junior Champs - Erica Wins Gold

The last day of the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships had New Zealand cheering for Erika Fairweather, who won the Gold medal in the Final of the Women's 200m Freestyle. Erica placed 1st and also broke the New Zealand 15 Years Age Record with an incredible time of 1:57.96 seconds. She couldn't take the smile off her face afterwards and we're not surprised! Erika won the race in front of Australian swimmer Lani Pallister, who took second place and Canadian swimmer Emma O'Croinin, who came third.

Fairweather also broke the New Zealand 15 Years Age Record in the Women's 400m Freestyle on Day 4 of the competition, when she placed 4th in the final with a time of 4:08.78 seconds.

Michael Pickett did extremely well on Day 3 of the competition. He made the final in the Men's 50m Freestyle and placed 4th with a time of 22.46 seconds. He was just 0.06 seconds behind Adam Chaney from the United States, who came third.

Pickett placed 14th in the semi-final of the Men's 100m Freestyle on Day 5 with a time of 50.49 seconds. He climbed a good 7 places from where he placed on the entry list; 21st.

Quinton Hurley has made PB's in all of the individual events he swam at World Juniors:

Men's 400m Freestyle - 3:55.64 seconds

Men's 200m Freestyle - 1:52.81 seconds

Men's 800m Freestyle - 8:07.25 seconds

Men's 1500m Freestyle - 15:31.72 seconds

It's amazing to see our athletes doing so well on the international stage and swimming their fastest.

Zac Dell won a swim-off to get the first reserve for the semi-final in the Men's 50m Backstroke with a time of 25.72 seconds on Day 3 of the competition. This was a personal best for Zac and just short of half a second slower than the New Zealand Open Record of 25.24 seconds. Dell also swam in the Men's 200m Backstroke on the last day. He placed 27th with a time of 2:04.54 seconds.



Luan Grobbelaar swam the Men's 200m Breaststroke on Day 4 of the competition and placed 18th in the heats, with a time of 2:16.26 seconds. On Day 5, he placed 13th in the Men's 400m Individual Medley. Grobbelaar finished in 4:23.83 seconds and would have had to swim a good 3.5 seconds faster to have qualified for the final.

Brearna Crawford placed 24th in the Women's 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:11.22 seconds on Day 3 of the competition.

On Day 4, she placed 36th in the Women's 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:23.70 seconds and on the last day, Brearna placed 25th in the Women's 200m Breastroke, she finished in 2:34.52 seconds.

Amadika Atkinson swam in two more freestyle individual events over the week of Junior Worlds. Amadika placed 34th in the Women's 50m Freestyle with a time of 26.86 seconds.

Then on the last day, she came 34th again in the Women's 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:04.80 seconds.

