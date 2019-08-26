Spark Sport to stream Japan vs South Africa rugby clash



With just weeks to go until Rugby World Cup 2019™, Spark Sport has announced it will exclusively stream the warm-up test match between Japan and South Africa.

Set to take place on Friday, September 6 at 10:15pm (NZT), the test between tournament hosts Japan and one of the world cup favourites, South Africa, is the perfect opportunity for Tournament Pass holders to get familiar with streaming live sport using their Spark Sport app ahead of Rugby World Cup 2019™.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, says Spark Sport wants to make sure that New Zealanders are match fit and ready to stream Rugby World Cup 2019™.

“Spark Sport is bringing Kiwis more Rugby World Cup™ content than ever before and we’re confident that rugby fans will be impressed by the huge range of live and on demand games, analysis and interviews that support what’s shaping up to be an incredibly exciting tournament. But we want people to get in early and make sure they are all set up and familiar with the app before kick-off on September 20, so nothing gets in the way of a great viewing experience,” says Latch.

The clash between Japan and South Africa at Kumagaya rugby stadium is the first time the South Africans have played in Japan and is just the second time the two teams have met, following the historic upset at the Rugby World Cup 2015™ match in Brighton, where tournament underdogs, Japan beat a more experienced, South Africa.

The match inspired the movie, ‘The Brighton Miracle’ (starring Kiwis Temuera Morrison and Sam Neill) which will be released soon. Rugby World Cup 2019™ Tournament Pass holders can relive the magic of the nail-biting clash which is available to stream on demand on Spark Sport.

The Japan vs South Africa test on September 6 will be streamed live and on demand on Spark Sport and will be available only to Rugby World Cup 2019™ Tournament Pass holders.

To purchase a Rugby World Cup 2019™ Tournament Pass, visit www.sparksport.co.nz/rwc2019 and register before downloading the Spark Sport app on the device you want to watch from.

