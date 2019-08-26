Lightbox Media Highlights - October 2019

A second season of Castle Rock, the psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, is coming soon to Lightbox. In this new season, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes – King's nurse from hell – gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Actress Lizzie Caplan, known for her roles in Masters of Sex and True Blood, has been announced to star as Wilkes. Stay tuned for details of a premiere date and time.

Procedural drama 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of those at the forefront of emergency services. The second season hits Lightbox on October 3, with Golden Globe® nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt joining the cast as 9-1-1 operator Maddie Kendall.

After charming the world all over again in their monumental return to television, Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are back for another season of the iconic hit comedy Will & Grace. The full second season drops on October 11 and features guest appearances from the likes of David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Jon Cryer.

The fourth and final season of comedy series Casual arrives on October 15, rounding out the full series box set available on Lightbox. Taking place several years in the future, much has happened since we last saw our characters at the end of season three. The technology may be streamlined, but the relationships are messier than ever…

And rev your engines – the full seven season box set of hit drama Sons of Anarchy lands on Lightbox on October 18. A show about the seduction of money, power and blood, it follows a notorious outlaw motorcycle club and the lengths its members will go to, to protect their sins.

Lightbox Kids welcomes two new titles on October 1; the world-famous talking moose and flying squirrel are back in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, and Top Chef Junior sees 12 young chefs aged 9-14 competing against each other in a variety of culinary challenges for the sought-after junior title.

We also have a whole host of heavy-hitting movie titles dropping in October, with Spider-Man: Far From Home, Yesterday, Booksmart and more all coming to Lightbox.



