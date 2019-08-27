Sunbeam Sound Machine NZ Tour

Introducing Sunbeam Sound Machine!

Newly born, local touring company, Wallpaper are pleased to announce the first international artist we’re bringing to these shores. The recording project of Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Nick Sowersby, Sunbeam Sound Machine will be beaming down on Auckland and Wellington for their first ever shows on Aotearoa soil.

Sunbeam Sound Machine's 5-piece live lineup is currently touring through Australia to celebrate the release of their second album ‘Goodness Gracious’, receiving stellar responses from both the audience and critics landing them an Australian Music Prize nomination for 2019

Surrounding their recently released album ‘Goodness Gracious’ via Dot Dash Recordings fans can look forward to hearing a set full of chiming guitars, glittering loops, and warped, cinematic strings. Sunbeam Sound Machine’s first New Zealand visit will be kicking off in spring with this short but sweet tour early October, glowing with an array of local support artists we can’t wait to share with you.

Sunbeam Sound Machine first garnered attention with the 2013 EPs 'One' and 'Sunbeam Sound Machine'. In November 2014, the debut studio album 'Wonderer' received widespread acclaim, leading to nationwide touring in Australia, followed by a tour of the US earning himself gleaming praise like “An utterly charming record that demands repeat listening.”. – The Music



Listen to ‘goodness gracious’ here:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5rGnc6zmQSjWGJ8KEAvGFq

To see sunbeam sound machine in your city:

Friday 4th October - Whammy Bar, Auckland

Saturday 5th October - Caroline, Wellington

Tickets available here:

Auckland - https://www.facebook.com/events/361153138108602/

Wellington - https://www.facebook.com/events/1314305575400529/





