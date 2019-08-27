Sunbeam Sound Machine NZ Tour
Introducing Sunbeam Sound Machine!
Newly
born, local touring company, Wallpaper are
pleased to announce the first international artist we’re
bringing to these shores. The recording project of
Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist and
producer Nick Sowersby, Sunbeam Sound Machine will be
beaming down on Auckland and Wellington for their first ever
shows on Aotearoa soil.
Sunbeam Sound Machine's 5-piece live lineup is currently touring through Australia to celebrate the release of their second album ‘Goodness Gracious’, receiving stellar responses from both the audience and critics landing them an Australian Music Prize nomination for 2019
Surrounding their recently released album ‘Goodness Gracious’ via Dot Dash Recordings fans can look forward to hearing a set full of chiming guitars, glittering loops, and warped, cinematic strings. Sunbeam Sound Machine’s first New Zealand visit will be kicking off in spring with this short but sweet tour early October, glowing with an array of local support artists we can’t wait to share with you.
Sunbeam Sound Machine first garnered attention with the 2013 EPs 'One' and 'Sunbeam Sound Machine'. In November 2014, the debut studio album 'Wonderer' received widespread acclaim, leading to nationwide touring in Australia, followed by a tour of the US earning himself gleaming praise like “An utterly charming record that demands repeat listening.”. – The Music
Listen to ‘goodness gracious’ here:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5rGnc6zmQSjWGJ8KEAvGFq
To see sunbeam sound machine in your city:
Friday 4th October - Whammy Bar, Auckland
Saturday 5th October - Caroline, Wellington
Tickets available here:
Auckland - https://www.facebook.com/events/361153138108602/
Wellington - https://www.facebook.com/events/1314305575400529/