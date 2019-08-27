Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lion Rezz announces new EP and celebrates with Tour

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: Eleventy 12


Lion Rezz, member of the Runtingz Family musical movement, master collaborator and solo artist in his own right announces his highly anticipated 6 track debut EP, A Lion’s Worth.

Blurring the lines between Reggae, Jamaican Dancehall and R&B, A Lions Worth showcases Rezz’s powerful storytelling approach and delivers a collection of feel good anthems alongside more reflective tracks. The EP features the production talents of top New Zealand producer John Chong Nee, alongside collaborations with pacific reggae legend F1J1 and the talents of Silva MC. In a tribute to traditional roots reggae, each track on the EP contains an important message for the listener and aims to inspire all in the face of adversity. First single Do Anything, an ode to lovers everywhere, releases 30 August.

No stranger to the One Love, Good Vibes and East Coast Vibes festival stages, Lion Rezz celebrates the forthcoming EP release with his 10 date A Lions Worth Tour. Promoter Pato Alvarez is constantly looking to support hard working artists and states; "We are so excited about working closely with Lion Rezz. He has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point, and we are looking forward to elevating his career even further."

Kicking off in Papakura on 13 September, Rezz will be performing with a full live band and will be joined by Australian-based kiwi Raggadat-Cris on all dates.

Pato Entertainment Presents
Lion Rezz A Lion’s Worth Tour

13 September PAPAKURA - Stampede
14 September RUAKAKA - Ruakaka Tavern
20 September WHANGANUI - Frank Bar
21 September PORIRUA - Legends Bar
27 September MOUNT MAUNGANUI - Totara St
28 September WHAKATANE - Boiler Room
4 October NAPIER - The Cabana
5 October HAMILTON - The Factory
11 October ROTORUA - Lava Bar
12 October TOKOROA - Trees Tavern

Tickets available from Patoentertainment.co.nz.

Do Anything the forthcoming single from A Lion’s Worth releases 30 August, with the EP to follow on 13 September. Single and EP available through all digital outlets.

Find more from Eleventy 12 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
