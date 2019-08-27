Important lineup update - The Others Way 2019

August 27, 2019: Flying Out regrets to inform of last minute changes to The Others Way Auckland and Wellington lineups.

Due to unforeseen personal commitments, John Maus has had to return home to the US and cut short his NZ tour - and is therefore no longer able to perform at the Auckland and Wellington Others Way events as scheduled.

Further to that, Bailey Wiley is in the process of growing a human, and as such, has been professionally advised to step down from performing for the latter part of the year. We hope to have her back for The Others Way 2020 - and welcome the healthy arrival of Baby Wiley.

As a result, The Others Way Wellington is dropping the price of tickets to $49. If you have already bought a ticket, full and partial refunds will be available through Cosmic Ticketing. To organise a full refund, please email tickets@cosmicnz.co.nz.

For a partial refund, bring your ticket into Cosmic (Cuba Mall) to pick up your wristband on Saturday 30 August and the partial refund will be issued.

Please stay tuned for additional lineup announcements in the next few days.

The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central

Friday 30th August

SOLD OUT

ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:

The Others Way Wellington/Pōneke sideshow

San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington - Saturday 31st August

$49 tickets available from Cosmic Ticketing HERE

