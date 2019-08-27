Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Important lineup update - The Others Way 2019

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Flying Out Music

August 27, 2019: Flying Out regrets to inform of last minute changes to The Others Way Auckland and Wellington lineups.

Due to unforeseen personal commitments, John Maus has had to return home to the US and cut short his NZ tour - and is therefore no longer able to perform at the Auckland and Wellington Others Way events as scheduled.

Further to that, Bailey Wiley is in the process of growing a human, and as such, has been professionally advised to step down from performing for the latter part of the year. We hope to have her back for The Others Way 2020 - and welcome the healthy arrival of Baby Wiley.

As a result, The Others Way Wellington is dropping the price of tickets to $49. If you have already bought a ticket, full and partial refunds will be available through Cosmic Ticketing. To organise a full refund, please email tickets@cosmicnz.co.nz.

For a partial refund, bring your ticket into Cosmic (Cuba Mall) to pick up your wristband on Saturday 30 August and the partial refund will be issued.

Please stay tuned for additional lineup announcements in the next few days.

The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central
Friday 30th August
SOLD OUT
RSVP here on Facebook

ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:
The Others Way Wellington/Pōneke sideshow
San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington - Saturday 31st August
$49 tickets available from Cosmic Ticketing HERE

Follow Flying Out on social media to keep updated with festival lineups, artist info and more!
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Flying Out Music on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:

Sport: Hay Named As All Whites Head Coach

Former All Whites captain Danny Hay, who played for the national team for 11 years, playing in 31 A internationals, was announced as the 18th Head Coach of the national team today in Auckland. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 