An Evening with Donna Hay

The culinary queen, Donna Hay, is coming to New Zealand in December for three very special evenings of conversation in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

For the very first time, An Evening with Donna Hay, is an opportunity for Donna to take us on a journey through the highs and lows of her hugely successful career – live on stage. Along the way, audiences will hear who and what inspires Donna, how it felt to close her magazine after 100 issues, the importance of staying true to yourself and what she is eating and cooking now.

“New Zealand is such a unique and beautiful country, I’m beyond excited to be heading over for my first speaking tour and I hope to get the chance to meet you all!” said Donna

Aged eight, Donna spent the school holidays cooking and baking with her Grandmother and a lifetime love of food followed… Her real job she says, is to inspire people to cook at home. Today Donna’s recipes have an emphasis on simplicity, freshness and speed with a result that looks casually polished, effortless. It is this defining style that has helped create a place for her in the hearts and homes of cooks around the world.

A proud mum of two boys, over the past two decades Donna has built a global brand producing cookbooks, homewares and baking mixes. With more than 7 million cookbooks sold worldwide she is an international publishing phenomenon. This much-loved food editor and television presenter is coming to NZ for her first-ever speaking tour.

A rare and exciting opportunity to meet a culinary icon and household name as she shares her defining food memories. During this honest and entertaining show, the audience will also have the opportunity for Q&A.

An Evening with Donna Hay is one not to be missed.

Thurs 5 Dec – AUCKLAND, Auckland Town Hall

Fri 6 Dec – WELLINGTON, The Opera House

Sat 7 Dec – CHRISTCHUCH, Isaac Theatre Royal

Tickets on Sale tomorrow 29 August

Auckland and Wellington - www.ticketmaster.co.nz / phone 0800 111 999

Christchurch – www.ticketek.co.nz / 0800 TICKETEK



