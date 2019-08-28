Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tiny Ruins announces solo album as NZ tour begins

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: The Label

Tiny Ruins announce the release of ‘Olympic Girls Solo’, an acoustic recording of the widely acclaimed third album. Featuring Hollie Fullbrook’s arresting vocals and intricate guitar playing, the solo recordings reflect the sparse beauty of her earliest work. The album features some of Fullbrook’s most accomplished songwriting, recorded onto tape in whole live takes at Auckland’s Roundhead Studios.T The title track of Olympic Girls has been selected as a finalist in the 2019 APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

Hollie’s songs start their lives as simply crafted lyrics carried only by her guitar melodies and voice. These solo recordings preserve the power and vulnerability of the original incarnations, stripped of the rich, soaring arrangements that her band contribute. The album in its full-band release is undoubtedly one of Tiny Ruins’ finest. Intended as a companion piece rather than an alternative version, this solo release offers a special treat for the legions of Tiny Ruins fans who appreciate songcraft in its barest form.

Tiny Ruins return to home ground begins next week. Having toured overseas for the better part of 2019, and returning from a run of summer festivals throughout Europe, September sees them embark on twelve special dates around Aotearoa. What’s more, a formidable talent from across the ditch - legendary songwriter & Milk! Records co-founder Jen Cloher - will be joining them for all dates.


Banished Music, Milk! Records & Undertheradar Present:

Tiny Ruins
'Olympic Girls Spring Tour of Aotearoa'
(Full Band)

Thu 5th September, Haumoana Hall, Haumoana, Hawkes Bay
Fri 6th September, St. Peter’s Hall, Paekakariki
Sat 7th September, Khandallah Town Hall, Wellington - SOLD OUT
Sun 8th September, Khandallah Town Hall, Wellington*
Mon 9th September, Secret Show, Ahiaruhe - SOLD OUT
Wed 11th September, The Plant, Blenheim - SOLD OUT
Thu 12th September, Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Fri 13th September, Sherwood, Queenstown
Sat 14th September, Port Chalmers Town Hall, Port Chalmers - SOLD OUT
Sun 15th September, Port Chalmers Town Hall, Port Chalmers*
Thu 19th September, Nivara Lounge, Hamilton
Fri 20th September, Mt. Eden Memorial Hall, Auckland
Sat 21st September, The Jam Factory, Tauranga - SOLD OUT
Sat 21st September, The Jam Factory, Tauranga - 3pm Matinee Show*
Sun 22nd September, The Dome, Gisborne

* New Shows Added and selling fast
Tickets On Sale Now from Banished Music
Link Here: https://www.banishedmusic.com/tinyruinsspringtour

