The Others Way announces additional acts to lineup!

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: The Others Way

Proudly brought to you by Flying Out, in association with 95bFM and Hallertau Brewery


THE OTHERS WAY 2019 LINEUP ADDITIONS ANNOUNCED

WELCOMING... WAX CHATTELS & RANDA TO AUCKLAND LINEUP

MERMAIDENS TO PLAY WELLINGTON SIDESHOW

August 28, 2019: In light of The Others Way’s recent lineup change, Flying Out is proud to announce new additions to the festival goodness.As announced earlier, Miss June will be playing Whammy! Bar for a rip roaring set. Joining the late additions, guitarless guitar band Wax Chattels will be stepping in for a not-to-be-missed set at Galatos. Loveable rapper boy RANDA joins the Auckland line up too, while Wellingtonian post-punk trio Mermaidens are due to play a hometown set at The Others Way Wellington.


WRISTBAND PICK-UP INFO:
Auckland festival go-ers: you can pick up your Others Way Wristband from Flying Out, Pitt Street, Auckland Central anytime from Wednesday 28 August - 9pm, Friday 30 August. We recommend getting in earlier rather than later to avoid the queues!

Wellington sideshow go-ers: you can pick up your Others Way Wristband on Saturday 31 August from either Cosmic (Cuba Mall) or the venues (San Fran, Valhalla).

The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central
Friday 30th August
SOLD OUT

THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU:
Bad Timing / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Créme Jéan / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Miss June / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Purple Pilgrims / RANDA / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi & Mara TK
Vayne / Water / Wax Chattels

+ Friendly Potential Afterparty with Borrowed CS + Mara TK

ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:
The Others Way Wellington/Pōneke sideshow
San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington - Saturday 31st August
$49 tickets available through Cosmic Ticketing

THE OTHERS WAY SIDESHOW LINEUP, PŌNEKE:

The Chills / Chris Cohen / Gary War / girlboss /
Mermaidens / Purple Pilgrims / STINK

