The Others Way announces additional acts to lineup!

Proudly brought to you by Flying Out, in association with 95bFM and Hallertau Brewery



THE OTHERS WAY 2019 LINEUP ADDITIONS ANNOUNCED



WELCOMING... WAX CHATTELS & RANDA TO AUCKLAND LINEUP MERMAIDENS TO PLAY WELLINGTON SIDESHOW



August 28, 2019: In light of The Others Way’s recent lineup change, Flying Out is proud to announce new additions to the festival goodness.As announced earlier, Miss June will be playing Whammy! Bar for a rip roaring set. Joining the late additions, guitarless guitar band Wax Chattels will be stepping in for a not-to-be-missed set at Galatos. Loveable rapper boy RANDA joins the Auckland line up too, while Wellingtonian post-punk trio Mermaidens are due to play a hometown set at The Others Way Wellington.



WRISTBAND PICK-UP INFO:

Auckland festival go-ers: you can pick up your Others Way Wristband from Flying Out, Pitt Street, Auckland Central anytime from Wednesday 28 August - 9pm, Friday 30 August. We recommend getting in earlier rather than later to avoid the queues!

Wellington sideshow go-ers: you can pick up your Others Way Wristband on Saturday 31 August from either Cosmic (Cuba Mall) or the venues (San Fran, Valhalla).

The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central

Friday 30th August

SOLD OUT

THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU:

Bad Timing / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Créme Jéan / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Miss June / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Purple Pilgrims / RANDA / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi & Mara TK

Vayne / Water / Wax Chattels

+ Friendly Potential Afterparty with Borrowed CS + Mara TK

ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:

The Others Way Wellington/Pōneke sideshow

San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington - Saturday 31st August

$49 tickets available through Cosmic Ticketing

THE OTHERS WAY SIDESHOW LINEUP, PŌNEKE:

The Chills / Chris Cohen / Gary War / girlboss /

Mermaidens / Purple Pilgrims / STINK

© Scoop Media

