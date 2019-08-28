Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Little Yellow Digger live show in Auckland for Holidays

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Tim Bray Productions


Much-loved children’s story The Little Yellow Digger comes to life on stage in Auckland in September and October.

Auckland’s leading children’s theatre company, Tim Bray Theatre Company presents a stage adaptation of Betty and Alan Gilderdale’s The Little Yellow Digger at The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna from September 21st to October 12th October 2019.

Thousands of New Zealand children have grown up with the Gilderdales’ popular children’s picture book and director Tim Bray said he is delighted to be bringing the story of the tiny tenacious machine to the stage.

“I think almost every pre-school, kindergarten, Playcentre and childcare centre would have a copy of The Little Yellow Digger. We know how popular this book is among young children and we can’t wait for them to come along and see our little yellow digger and friends on their adventures.”

Based on the series of children’s picture books about The Little Yellow Digger by Betty and Alan Gilderdale. When the little yellow digger gets stuck in the mud, a range of bigger diggers are sent to finish the job…plus other fun adventures of this tenacious machine.

Stories featured in the show are The Little Yellow Digger saves the Whale, The Little Yellow Digger at the Zoo, The Little Yellow Digger, The Little Yellow Digger and the Bones, The Little Yellow Digger goes to School.

The cast for The Little Yellow Digger includes Tim Raby as Doug, Romy Hooper as Bob and Max Easey as Mr Lacky with original music performed by composer Christine White.

The Little Yellow Digger is the third show presented as part of Tim Bray Theatre Company’s 2019 children’s theatre programme.

The Little Yellow Digger is at The PumpHouse, Takapuna, Auckland from Saturday 21st September to Saturday 12 October. Performance times are: Gala Opening 21st September 5pm; 23-27 September, two shows daily at 10.30am and 1pm and September 28 to October 12, two shows daily at 10.30am and 2pm

Children are encouraged to dress up in costume inspired from The Little Yellow Digger books for the school holiday performances.

To book, phone (09) 489-8360 or online at www.timbray.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tim Bray Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:

Sport: Hay Named As All Whites Head Coach

Former All Whites captain Danny Hay, who played for the national team for 11 years, playing in 31 A internationals, was announced as the 18th Head Coach of the national team today in Auckland. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 