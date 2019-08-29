How We Survive: A Feminist Poetry Show



How We Survive is a feminist spoken word performance featuring internationally acclaimed poets Olivia Hall and Carrie Rudzinski. This two woman show presents a powerful and honest narrative on what is to be a woman living and surviving in 2019.

Coming to Dunedin for a special one night event, How We Survive powerfully addresses social issues ranging from rape culture to body image to Hermione as a feminist role model. After sold-out performances in 2016 and 2017, How We Survive returns with new poems, carrying a switchblade and a hallelujah in the same breath. Hailing from New Zealand and America respectively, Hall and Rudzinski blend their voices into a powerful one and a half hour performance promising to heal, nurture, and spark discussion. Come experience just how we survive: together.

Carrie Rudzinski ranked 4th in the world at the 2014 Women of the World Poetry Slam, has been featured in Bustle, the Huffington Post, and Teen Vogue, and has performed her work over the past 14 years in 6 countries and in almost all 50 of the United States. A published author, she won the 2019 Pussy Riot award at the Auckland Fringe Festival for her performance in Long Distance Phone Calls. Carrie is currently a lecturer at Manukau Institute of Technology teaching performing arts and creative writing and a program coordinator for the Michael King Writers Centre’s Young Writers Program in Auckland, New Zealand.

Olivia Hall is the 2015 Matariki Slam Champion, the 2017 Wellington Fringe Slam Champion and placed third at the 2015 New Zealand National Slam Finals in Hamilton. Performing poetry since 2013, Olivia is currently based in London where she has been completing her Masters at the London School of Economics. Prior to London, Olivia helped run Poetry in Motion in Wellington and competed at Bowery Poetry Club while living in New York.

What: How We Survive featuring Olivia Hall and Carrie Rudzinski

Where: BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Terrace, Mount Victoria

When: Wednesday 25th September - Saturday 28th September

Time: 8:30pm

Price: $20 / $15 concession

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2077631879213102/

Praise:

“How We Survive is an unforgettable show and experience. Carrie and Olivia's mastery of words, language and truths had me laughing, crying, learning and feeling waves of empowerment all at once.”

- Kyla Dela Cruz, 2016 Rising Voices Slam Champion

“How We Survive is THE poetry show to see in New Zealand. When I saw this show, I sat next to five complete strangers, all of whom had seen the show already and were eager to see it again. And, having experienced it, I completely understand why.”

- Travis Cottreau, Director of Poetry in Motion Wellington

