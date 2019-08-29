TOW Ticket Holders: Pick up your Wristbands now!

WRISTBAND COLLECTION:

Wristbands are ready for pickup NOW!

Due to our festival's size and the number of attendees,

the lines for wristbands can get long!

We don’t want you missing your new favourite band and cannot stress enough how important it is, to pick up your passes as early as possible. Collect your Wristbands from the Flying Out store, Pitt Street during open hours:

Thursday 29 August, 10am-8pm

Friday 20 August, 9am-9pm

*******************

To gain entry into any of the venues, you must be wearing your wristband.

No wristband - no entry.

GETTING TO SEE ACTS:

Avoid the queues to see your favourite acts by planning ahead. All venues have a limited capacity, but unlimited amounts of fun. If you really can’t miss a certain act, we recommend getting to the stage 15-30mins beforehand. The Others Way is an R18 multi-venue event in which the total capacity exceeds the capacity of any one venue.

That said if a venue is at capacity - don’t worry - literally every band playing is worth seeing. Go see a band you have never heard of or go visit va venue you haven’t before. The Others Way rewards the sonically adventurous!

GIRLS ROCK! STAGE:

The Pitt Street Sunday School is an All Ages stage - which is also open to the general audience from 6:30pm. Entry preference will be given to all ages wristband holders for this stage.

LINE-UP CHANGES:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Maus, Princess Chelsea, The Terminals and Bailey Wiley are unable to perform at The Others Way 2019 as originally scheduled. Instead, Miss June, Wax Chattels and RANDA will delight our Auckland audience. Check the revised timetable for the schedule changes.

Don't forget The Night Before The Others Way - on this evening featuring some of our favourite up and coming acts and a handful who are playing the next night. Doors are at 8 from at Whammy / Whammy Backroom/ Wine Cellar in St Kevins Arcade, K Road. 9 bands / $20 get tickets here:

https://www.cosmicticketing.co.nz/event/show/5860



The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central

Friday 30th August

SOLD OUT!

THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU:

Bad Timing / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Créme Jéan / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Miss June / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Purple Pilgrims / RANDA / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi & Mara TK Vayne / Water / Wax Chattels

+ Friendly Potential Afterparty with Borrowed CS + Mara TK

Neck of the Woods

Follow Flying Out on social media to keep updated with festival lineups, artist info and more!

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

© Scoop Media

