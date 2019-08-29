Citrus Foundation to Award $1k Grants to Wellington Artists

Citrus is a dating app startup based in Wellington. Today we’re announcing the launch of the Citrus Foundation - a program to give away multiple $1,000 grants to local artists to produce interactive art experiences around Wellington.

• The program seeks to inspire authentic and connected experiences for the people of Wellington

• Grantees will be selected monthly on an ongoing basis

• Project proposals will be chosen based on the novelty of the concept and degree of joyful immersion

• “Citrus itself began as an art project to see how people adapt their dating style when their partner has the ability to leave them a ‘review’ afterwards. Facilitating more art and innovation in Wellington is a natural move for us.” - Nathaniel Sokoll-Ward, CEO of Citrus

The full press release can be found here.

The Foundation FAQ and application page can be found here.

Citrus is the reputation-driven dating app. No matter the type of relationship, Citrus is designed to facilitate authentic connections in an environment free of harassment and aggression. Launched in 2019, Citrus is based in Wellington, New Zealand. Citrus is free to download for iOS and Android.

ends

© Scoop Media

