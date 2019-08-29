Ola “dressed” by Zambesi at New Zealand Fashion Week

Rideshare newcomer set to up the sartorial stakes on the streets of Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand – Thursday 29, August 2019: Ola has partnered with iconic fashion label Zambesi to shake up the local rideshare industry in the same way the label did for Kiwi fashion 40 years ago.

Launching on the first day of New Zealand Fashion Week, Ola cars will be "dressed” by Zambesi in a bespoke adaptation of its eponymous tile print, creating fashionable additions to the rideshare platform during the week-long event.

As the official rideshare partner of New Zealand Fashion Week, Ola has also commissioned Zambesi designers, Elisabeth Findlay and Dayne Johnston, to design high-fashionuniforms especially for Ola drivers, which also feature the colab’s tile print.

Zambesi Designer and Co-founder Elisabeth Findlay says that while the iconic Zambesi tile graphic they’ve used to “dress” the Ola cars in has been applied to their collections and label in various forms over the years, it was exciting to ‘take it to the street’ in a different way.

“We felt that the tile print was the perfect way to integrate the two brands, creating a stylish synergy.”

New Zealand Fashion Week brings some of the world’s most fashionable people to Auckland and sees Kiwi style-mavens and fashionistas hit the city’s coolest hotspots en masse.

“Our colab with Zambesi is all about helping sartorially-savvy city-goers get around town in the most fashionable rideshare in New Zealand, throughout the hectic program of shows, parties and events happening across Auckland during Fashion Week,” said Brian Dewil, Country Manager of Ola New Zealand.

And the designer rideshare cars are not just for official delegates attending New Zealand Fashion Week. Anyone taking an Ola ride in Auckland next week could be picked up by one of the OLAxZAMBESI dressed Toyota Prius Primes, and instantly win* a share of $50,000 worth of style-conscious prizes including fashion show tickets, Zambesi apparel and an exclusive styling session with Zambesi designers Elisabeth Findlay and Dayne Johnston.

Since Ola entered the New Zealand rideshare market nine months ago, Kiwis have flocked to the platform clocking up more than half a million rides across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

New Zealand Fashion Week 2019 takes place August 26 – September 1.

* Terms and conditions for the promotion can be found on the Ola website here: ola.co.nz/nzfw

-ENDS-





© Scoop Media

