Soundsplash 2020 locks in some of the biggest names in music

Headliners include

Peking Duk (DJ set),

Polo G,

Dylan Frost (Sticky Fingers),

Winston Surfshirt,

Stan Walker,

Mitch James,

Theia,

Tiki Taane,

Paige,

Lastlings and

Sons of Zion



Soundsplash 2020 boasts one of summer’s hottest line-ups across two festivals in two of New Zealand’s most popular beachside towns.

It was revealed last week that Soundsplash, which has been a longstanding summer highlight in the North Island coastal surf hotspot of Raglan, is expanding to include a three-day extravaganza in Timaru in the South Island.

Both all-ages events will run simultaneously on January 17 to January 19 at Wainui Reserve in Raglan and Caroline Bay in Timaru.

Tickets are on sale at 7.00pm on Wednesday September 4 from www.soundsplash.co.nz

Spark pre-sale from 7.00pm Tuesday September 3.

Soundsplash’s first line-up announcement includes a mix of international headliners, including Aussie legends Peking Duk (DJ set, Raglan only); Chicago rapper Polo G; Kiwi pop star Mitch James, and Sydney six-piece Winston Surfshirt.

Dylan Frost (Sticky Fingers) is releasing his solo project in October this year and will perform the new music, as well as all the hits from his hugely-popular band Sticky Fingers.

They’ll share the stage alongside a long list of New Zealand’s best and brightest acts, including: Tiki Taane (Timaru only) Sachi; Stan Walker (Timaru only), Sons of Zion; Montell2099, Written By Wolves, Theia (Timaru only); Mako Road, Melodownz, The Butlers, Rei and exciting newcomers such as Paige (Raglan only); Mini Simmons, Poetik and Chaii.

As one of the country’s longest-running festivals, held across three days at the height of summer and for all ages, Soundsplash has earned a reputation as one of New Zealand’s most popular and all-inclusive music events. It’s also celebrated for its attention to family, culture and sustainability. There is camping available at both locations.

Wainui Reserve, right on Raglan’s internationally-renowned coastline, has served as the perfect location for Soundsplash in past years and now promoters are thrilled that they’re also taking the magic south to Timaru’s picturesque Caroline Bay.

"Soundsplash is a very special festival to us. It sits as a rite of passage for the youth, whilst also focusing on international music for people of all ages to enjoy. We are proud to be able to now bring that spirit to the South Island, specifically to a stunning place like Caroline Bay,” says Mitch Lowe, who is one of the promoters for Soundsplash alongside the festival’s founders Brian Ruawai and Naomi Tuao; as well as fellow festival director Pato Alvarez (Pato Entertainment).

Brian Ruawai adds, “Soundsplash is an ever evolving platform for musicians, artists, ideas and worthwhile causes. With a new vitality it has allowed us to hone in on attendee experience and improve on that every year. I’m grateful for the opportunity to spread the Soundsplash vibe with a community that has great environmental initiatives that align with the festival."

Timaru’s mayor, Damon Odey, adds: “What an opportunity it is having New Zealand’s longest running festival to our district. Caroline Bay is iconic to Timaru and the perfect setting for a South Island festival. Timaru is a unique and beautiful part of New Zealand that we will welcome all festival goers to enjoy – you can even camp on our beach! What I love the most about hosting the 2020 Soundsplash event is the family focused reputation the festival carries.”

Make sure you’re part of music history in 2020 and get in quick to secure your tickets to Soundsplash 2020 - Raglanand Timaru.

Here is the full list of artists announced today. More to be announced!

Presented by The Edge and Mai fm – Soundsplash 2020

** ALL AGES **

Peking Duk (DJ set, Raglan only), Polo G, Dylan Frost from Sticky Fingers, Mitch James, Stan Walker (Timaru only), Homebrew (Raglan only), Winston Surfshirt, Sachi, Montell2099, Sons of Zion, Mako Road,Tiki Taane (Timaru only), Theia (Timaru only), Paige (Raglan only), Mike Love, Benny Page, Drumsound & Bassline Smith BRB Tantrum & Desire feat. Youngman MC, Modestep, Lastlings, Muzzy, Chaii, Written By Wolves, Ed Solo, The Butlers, Flowidus, Melodownz, Deekline, K+Lab, Poetik, White Chapel Jak (Raglan only), Tomorrow People, Rei, The 420 Sound feat. SK Simeon, Leaping Tiger, Masaya, Mini Simmons, VanGrove, LMC, Raka, Kid Rey.

www.soundsplash.co.nz

ends





