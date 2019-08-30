Festival X Rising launches in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NZ (August 30, 2019) – New Zealand are you ready? FESTIVAL X RISING launches this November at Western Springs as the newest event on the summer music calendar, featuring some of music’s biggest superstars. The inaugural line-up features multiple Grammy, Billboard and Brit Award winner CALVIN HARRIS announced today as the headline act.

Grammy award winning, heavyweight producer, DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris stands as the figurehead for modern dance music, having broken world records and dominated the charts with his many hits. As one of the most successful artists of all time and the most played Scottish artist of the 21st century, Calvin Harris has collaborated with global stars including Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Ellie Goulding to name a few. His work has garnered a number of music awards and nominations, including 16x Brit Award nominations with 2x wins this year for Producer of the Year and British Single (One Kiss), 14x VMA nominations, 5x Grammy nominations and a 2013 Grammy Award win in the Best Music Video category for “We Found Love”. Calvin’s single, “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa was the biggest selling single of 2018 in the UK and marked the fastest ascent to #1 in Dance radio chart history.

Following “One Kiss,” Calvin released his hit “Promises” with Sam Smith, which spent 14 weeks at #1 on the European airplay chart. His three singles released in 2018 amassed over 2 billion streams. To date, Calvin has over 23.5 billion combined audio and video streams in his career history, making him one of the most viewed artists on YouTube & one of Sony’s biggest streaming artists.

Joining Calvin will be Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, Tchami, Anna Lunoe and Kiwi DJ duo, Katayanagi Twins for the one-day event on Thursday 28 November 2019.

Committed to bringing a quality event as well as a safe, friendly and well-priced experience for guests, FESTIVAL X RISING will cater to fans from all genres and styles of music with a line-up which reflects that. Whether you’re into dance, hip-hop or pop – get ready – as this is THE music event to kickstart your summer.

First release tickets go on sale at 1pm Wednesday September 4.

Formed as a collaboration between industry leaders and teams behind some of Australasia’s leading festivals, concerts and events, Hardware (Piknic Electronik, Babylon, Onelove (Stereosonic) and Live Nation (Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and Download) have partnered to launch FESTIVAL X RISING. In its first year, the event will take place at The Outer Fields at Western Springs on Thursday 28th November 2019.

Founder of Hardware, Richie McNeill said, “As they say, good things come to those who wait! We’re super excited to be working with the Live Nation team, to put together an incredible mix of music in the electronic, pop and urban realms. There are so many amazing artists right now and some amazing creatives we have been working with. Something very special is happening here and we’re super excited about it!”

“As we kick off the Summer festival season in New Zealand, we hope to create an event that showcases entertainment on the scale we’re known internationally for, with massive artists, epic event production and a focus firmly on FUN! Australia and New Zealand’s most successful electronic music promoters teaming up with the world’s largest touring company can only mean a great day for everyone. Festival X Rising is looking “Xtra-Large” and we can’t wait!” said Frank Cotela, Founder of Onelove.

With Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australasia adding, “Festival X Rising sets to wow Kiwi fans with the best talent, while showcasing a new and exciting festival experience. X is the ultimate pre-summer party fans have been waiting for and deserve. New Zealand, get ready!”

FESTIVAL X RISING

2019

THE OUTER FIELDS AT WESTERN SPRINGS

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28





TICKETS ON SALE 1PM WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 4

My Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Monday September 2 until 12pm Wednesday September 4

For complete tour, ticket and VIP information, visit:

festivalx.co.nz

livenation.co.nz

outerfields.co.nz

© Scoop Media

