Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Assistance Dogs NZ A Year Long Cause

Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Assistance Dogs New Zealand

More Than Just An Appeal Week - Assistance Dogs NZ A Year Long Cause

The annual appeal week for Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust (ADNZ) has been and gone, but the support and need is all year round. ADNZ isn’t just one week in early August. The charity which breeds, trains and supports dogs for New Zealanders with disabilities such as autism, down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Diabetes is 24/7, 365 days.

Although it was a successful appeal week for donations around the country more funds are required to continue the hard work of ADNZ. There was also increased awareness of ADNZ and what their great dogs do in the community which helps long term according to Christchurch based ADNZ General Manager Mimi Hooper.

“It was a huge appeal week and a lot of people put in time and effort. Increasing the awareness of Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust amongst New Zealanders is a big part of what we hope to achieve during our Appeal week, and, although we certainly did this, there is still a long way to go before people understand that, not only are we an organisation in our own right, but exactly what we do within their communities.”

ADNZ aims to continue with the promotion of its organisation throughout the year with appearances at shopping districts as well as educational appointments and talks.

There are also opportunities for the public to join the Puppy Sponsorship Program which is a great way for children in particular to see a dog grow into its important role as an assistance dog.

ADNZ have built up their resources as well as ways to contact them and upgraded their website www.assistancedogstrust.org.nz/, facebook https://www.facebook.com/adnztrust/ and Instagram assistancedogs_nz


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Assistance Dogs New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:

All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:

Sport: Hay Named As All Whites Head Coach

Former All Whites captain Danny Hay, who played for the national team for 11 years, playing in 31 A internationals, was announced as the 18th Head Coach of the national team today in Auckland. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 