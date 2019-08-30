Assistance Dogs NZ A Year Long Cause

The annual appeal week for Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust (ADNZ) has been and gone, but the support and need is all year round. ADNZ isn’t just one week in early August. The charity which breeds, trains and supports dogs for New Zealanders with disabilities such as autism, down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Diabetes is 24/7, 365 days.

Although it was a successful appeal week for donations around the country more funds are required to continue the hard work of ADNZ. There was also increased awareness of ADNZ and what their great dogs do in the community which helps long term according to Christchurch based ADNZ General Manager Mimi Hooper.

“It was a huge appeal week and a lot of people put in time and effort. Increasing the awareness of Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust amongst New Zealanders is a big part of what we hope to achieve during our Appeal week, and, although we certainly did this, there is still a long way to go before people understand that, not only are we an organisation in our own right, but exactly what we do within their communities.”

ADNZ aims to continue with the promotion of its organisation throughout the year with appearances at shopping districts as well as educational appointments and talks.

There are also opportunities for the public to join the Puppy Sponsorship Program which is a great way for children in particular to see a dog grow into its important role as an assistance dog.

