A large scale knotting sculpture at Blockhouse Bay Library

Artist Frankie Chu wants your help to create a large scale knotting sculpture at the Blockhouse Bay Library

Right now a community created knot installation project is happening at the Blockhouse bay Library. Conceived of by West Auckland artist Frankie Chu the installation will be made of many raw, recycled flax fibre strings threaded through knots created by local people. She hopes that each knot will contain the thoughts and touch of a local resident.

To make this happen Fankie Chu is inviting everyone passing by to spend some time creating special knots to go into the 3 metres tall soft sculpture that will be installed on the Blockhouse Bay Library facing Blockhouse Bay Road. The knots are influenced by a type of tradition decorative chinese button knot used as a button on clothings and also decorative global knot.

Drop into the Blockhouse Bay Library between now and early October to contribute a knot to the artwork.

It takes around 20 minutes to create a knot and the project needs around 100 more knots. The knots can be made any time the library is open by following along with the instructional video or step by step sheet.

While making the knot you are invited to think about the wounds that occur - social, personal and environmental – because of how our contemporary society works and how we might heal them.

Frankie Chu says she has chosen knotting as "One single strand of string can be looped around becoming an organised network. Knotting in the project acting like a kind of codes offers a silent way to carry people's unspeakable, suspended emotions and build intuitive networks." For Chu "when we present as a polished, conscious persona, we often miss many delicate and honest connections over the daily stresses." The way of knotting in this installation offer an artistic concern in a changing world.

The soft knotted sculpture will be installed on site in October time leaning against the library wall, which will form a triangle shaped shelter facing Blockhouse Bay Road. People who create knots will receive an invitation to participate in the installation day by inserting their delicate knots representing their thoughts and wounds into the tightened strings.

This project has received support from the Whau Local Board and the Blockhouse Bay Library, Original Art Association

The Blockhouse Bay Library, 578 Blockhouse Bay Rd, is open 9am - 6pm Monday - Friday, 10am - 4pm on Saturday and 12pm - 4pm on Sunday.

