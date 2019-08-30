Aratoi hosts Hinemoana Baker's only NZ concert of 2019

The acclaimed artist Hinemoana Baker has performed internationally since the 1990s and will give one concert in New Zealand this year, at Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton – on Saturday 7th September.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, with the opening act: Meg Hunter, a 14-year-old singer-songwriter from Wairarapa. Tickets from Aratoi, 12 Bruce Street, Masterton, and from Eventfinda.

HINEMOANA BAKER – The writer, musician, producer and singer-songwriter has shared stages with a range of well-known performers and writers, from iconic musicians Don McGlashan, Mahinaarangi Tocker and Kiri Te Kanawa to poets laureate Bill Manhire and Jenny Bornholdt. For her show in Masterton, she will perform pieces from her back-catalogue as well as work from her upcoming collection, Funkhaus.

Hinemoana will perform, “a piece composed while living illegally underneath the (old) East Berlin studio of a nocturnal saxophonist; words of love for Tapu te Ranga marae; instructions for local heroes called ‘How to survive on a plinth’, and 'My Surefire Plan' to rid the world of Donald Trump.”

Hinemoana hails from Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Āti Awa and Ngāi Tahu on her Dad's side, and from England and Germany on her late Mum's side. For the last four years, she has been living in Berlin.

SUPPORT ACT: MEG HUNTER is a young singer/pianist/songwriter from Carterton, Wairarapa. This year, she won the Junior section of Talent Wairarapa singing her original song Submerged. She then placed second in the Smokefree Rockquest regional final in the solo/duo category with another original piece; and she was invited to submit four more tracks for national finals selection. She is working on recording an album in 2020.

Meg says, "I am honoured to be asked to open for Hinemoana - it's a really cool opportunity. I will play a mix of original songs including Submerged, and Papercuts and Outrage as well as an eclectic mix of covers from Lorde and Billy Eilish, to Joni Mitchell and John Lennon."

Aratoi launched Live @ Aratoi in 2018 and has hosted performers from Aotearoa, Australia, Honduras, UK, USA, and South Africa. The live performance series is supported by Grafia Productions and Masterton District Council.

For more about Hinemoana Baker: http://www.hinemoana.co.nz/about

For more about Meg Hunter: https://www.facebook.com/meghuntermusic/





