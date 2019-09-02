NZ Gardener turns 75



NZ Gardener is celebrating an astonishing 75 years in print with its special collectible September issue, on sale now.

Since 1944, New Zealand’s oldest and best-loved gardening magazine has been inspiring and informing keen gardeners, featuring stories of amazing gardens and clever plantspeople all over the country. The first issue of NZ Gardener sold 3000 copies - now each copy of the magazine reaches more than 300,000 green-fingered Kiwis every month.

To mark the anniversary, the September issue of the magazine looks back at the story of gardening in New Zealand as told through the page of the nation’s favourite gardening magazine; lists 75 great plants; and includes 75 practical gardening tips from NZ Gardener subscribers all over the country. And every issue comes with a free cookbook featuring family friendly ways to make more of your homegrown fruit, vegetables and herbs - a selection of the best and most popular recipes from NZ Gardener’s archive.

“Gardening in New Zealand has changed a lot in the last 75 years,” says NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll. “How much time we spend in the garden; how much space we have; what we grow; our attitude to chemicals, to our native plants, to biosecurity - all of that has changed out of recognition.

“Trends have come and gone in that time. In the 50s and 60s New Zealand was crazy for ikebana, the Japanese floral design. In the 70s, there was a mania for swimming pools. More recently we’ve seen a huge surge in interest in growing food and in indoor plants.

“But while some things have changed, New Zealand is still a nation of keen gardeners. Kiwis love spending time in their own garden and find plants endlessly fascinating and fun.”

The September issue of NZ Gardener is on sale now.

